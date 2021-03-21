Sunderland were held back in their bid for automatic promotion yesterday, drawing 1-1 at home to Lincoln City in League One.

Sunderland remain in 3rd-place after what was a hard-fought point at the Stadium of Light, leaving them just two points and a place in front of Lincoln City in 4th.

Lee Johnson’s side still have Peterborough United and current league leaders Hull City in their sights and with 11 games of the season left, Sunderland’s momentum could yet carry them into the Championship.

Yesterday was tough to take after a run of five-straight wins in all competitions. Michael Appleton’s Lincoln played well and had enough chances of their own, leaving Sunderland frustrated with the majority of possession on the day.

One man stood out for many Sunderland fans yesterday – club captain Max Power – and the stats of his individual performance show another grinding performance from the 27-year-old.

He was on hand to provide the assist for Callum McFadzean, having had 72 touches of the ball throughout, making 58 passes (3 of those being key passes) and having won three tackles and one aerial duel according to WhoScored.

Power is a versatile player and Johnson has made good use of that. He was deployed on the right-hand side of a midfield three yesterday, but provided good defensive cover throughout and got involved at either end of the pitch.

For Sunderland fans, Power has been a constant performer in this side throughout what’s been a season of two halves.

He’ll prove pivotal in the final run-in of the season and whatever league should Sunderland be in next season, Power should remain an integral part of the starting line-up.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Power yesterday:

Well played skip, we can’t win them all. Onto Bristol Rovers next Saturday 🔴⚪️ — Jack Gilmore 🇨🇭🇫🇷🍕 (@15jgilmore) March 20, 2021

Best player on the park today, lovely lovely cross for the goal. Those feet man! 😂 pic.twitter.com/pW0jIwvukh — Jonny (@braineagles) March 20, 2021

Stepping up at the right time. Our best player today #getthefuckingtuneson — Andy Phillips (@AndyPhillips1) March 20, 2021

You were class today skipper. We go again next week 🔴⚪️ — Spencer Davison🔴⚪️ (@SAFCSpencer) March 20, 2021

Haway Max, been class this season, we’re all behind you, onto a trip to Bristol next week — Guy (@guyharrissafc) March 20, 2021