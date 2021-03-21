QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng is a target of several Premier League clubs, and Mark Warburton will no doubt be cautious of what might come of him this summer.

All of Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United have been linked with the QPR stopper. He only made his Championship debut for the Rs this season, but in 35 Championship appearances he’s established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the division.

He’s kept 10 clean sheets in the league this season – four more than what Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly kept combined last season. Having signed a long-term contract earlier in the season, QPR don’t have to worry about another Bright Osayi-Samuel saga unfolding. But they will be cautious of Premier League interest in the coming summer.

Should Dieng depart in the summer than Warburton will need to bring in a new goalkeeper. Lumley is out-of-contract, Kelly is set to return from Motherwell but having done well up in Scotland a permanent move could well come into contention, and January signing Joe Walsh still looks a way off the first-team.

QPR fans finally have a keeper they can rely on in Dieng and his exit, albeit only a slight possibility at this point, would be a devastating loss. The last goalkeeper that QPR fans could really rely on was Alex Smithies, and it’s he who could be the perfect man to come in should Warburton need a new stopper over summer.

Smithies left Huddersfield Town to sign a three-year at QPR ahead of the 2015/16 campaign. He managed 109 appearances in all competitions for the club and kept 20 Championship clean sheets during his stay. Now at Cardiff City, Smithies has recently lost his starting spot to Dillon Phillips having sat the last nine on the bench.

With his contract out next year, Cardiff could well consider any incoming bids for the 31-year-old and QPR could do worse than bringing in Smithies on a one or two-year deal to ease the potential loss of Dieng. He’s someone the fans loved and someone who’s been at the club through dark times – a return could be a shrewd move for all parties.