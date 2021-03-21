Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton believes Jordan Jones’ time at Ibrox could be over, as per a report by Football Insider.

The Northern Ireland international was given the green light to leave the Scottish Premiership champions on loan in January.

He linked up with Sunderland and has since impressed for the League One promotion hopefuls.

Jones, who is 26 years old, is being linked with a permanent departure from Rangers this summer. Championship trio Barnsley, Cardiff City and Stoke City are believed to be keen, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Read: QPR, Millwall-linked midfielder yet to commit future to Barnsley

Hutton, who played 122 times for Rangers, says he isn’t sure Jones has a future there now: “I’m not sure he can. It’s one of those ones where he had opportunities at Rangers. Gerrard put him in and sometimes we would see the best of him but not enough.

“Obviously the covid issues, hampered by injuries, I’m not going to say I’m on the fence. I believe the time’s passed. He’s went down, he’s moved on, he’s playing well at a decent level and scoring goals. I just feel his time that Rangers, he’s had enough opportunities, it’s not quite worked out. The player has to think of himself as well, he obviously wasn’t happy when he was there.”

Read: Cardiff City transfer target eyed by Aberdeen

Jones started his career at Middlesbrough but moved up to Scotland in 2016 to join Kilmarnock. He did well in his three years there and scored 11 goals in 118 games to earn a move to Rangers in 2019.

He has since struggled for game time under Steven Gerrard but his move to Sunderland looks to be paying off.

His loan deal at the Stadium of Light expires at the end of the season and he has clubs interested in signing him permanently.

Will Jones leave Rangers for good this summer?