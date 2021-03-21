Birmingham City were dealt a timely reminder at Watford yesterday, losing 3-0 to the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Lee Bowyer’s side looked destined to beat the drop after his opening win at Reading. But yesterday’s defeat at Watford was a reminder that they’re not yet safe from relegation, and that Bowyer still has a huge task in retaining his new side’s Championship status.

Goals from Ken Sema, Nathaniel Chalobah and Andre Gray secured the 3-0 win for Watford yesterday. The defeat showed the contrasting levels of quality between the two sides, but it was another fighting performance from Bowyer’s side, with plenty of positives to take from it.

It also leaves Bowyer with mounting selection dilemmas, and one of those is how to get the best out of Alen Halilovic.

His arrival might be one of the only positives to take from Aitor Karanka’s tenure. The former AC Milan and Barcelona youngster arrived at St Andrew’s back in November and has since made 12 Championship appearances, scoring once.

Under Karanka, the 24-year-old was deployed as a more central, attacking midfield-type player. But Bowyer has named him on the right-hand side of the midfield in his two games in charge, and still it seems that the Croatian’s full potential is being locked up.

He’s clearly got the ability – Halilovic is one of a few players in this Birmingham City side that do have something special in their locker and Bowyer needs to find a way of bringing out that special ability on a more consistent basis.

Starting on the right-hand side yesterday, it seemed that Halilovic was a passenger for much of the game. The ball wasn’t coming his way as much as he’d probably like and it begs the question of whether Karanka had it right the first time by placing Halilovic behind the striker.

His skill-set makes him the ideal no.10. But as one or two suggested on Twitter yesterday, Halilovic seems to be taking his time to adapt to the physicality of the Championship. He remains relatively slight in stature and lacks that bit of fight and doggedness required to operate as a no.10 in England.

That can be worked on over summer, and in Bowyer he has a feisty former Blues midfielder to learn from. Unlocking his potential should remain a key objective for Bowyer, but Halilovic will need a team around him which caters to his abilities.

He needs pace either side in Jeremie Bela and Ivan Sanchez, and a striker in-front of him who he can either interchange with, or play in behind. Whether that’s Lukas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan or Sam Cosgrove remains to be seen, but Bowyer might need to dip into the summer transfer market to find a striker who’ll bring the best out of Halilovic.

But of course, Halilovic only signed on a deal until the end of the season. Birmingham City fans would largely like to see him stay and Bowyer will obviously want to keep his best players, and so the book lies with Halilovic. He’s proved a journeyman so far in his career, but will he settle at Birmingham City?

See what these Birmingham City fans are saying about Halilovic after yesterday’s performance:

Need to get Halilovic on the ball more in the final third. Has that X Factor — Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) March 20, 2021

Colin missing a sitter and harper having another mare. Get sanchez on for harper and move halilovic into the middle. — Michael Prince Pt3 (@PrincebcfcPt) March 20, 2021

Halilovic aint the man for a 50/50… — Ikaris The Eternal (@Eternal_Ikaris) March 20, 2021

Putting Halilovic central to mark Hughes and playing without a right winger is brave, but seems to be a good call so far — Elliott Griffiths (@ElliottBCFC) March 20, 2021

Need to get Sanchez on and move Halilovic inside and Cosgrove for Hogan — Paul Richards (@PaulRic73281210) March 20, 2021

I think Halilovic works better with Juke. He puts in a lot more quality crosses into the box. — JMblues (@JMbcfc_) March 20, 2021

Yeah maybe. Think we need to unleash Sanchez and Halilovic and the goals will come regardless of who is upfront — KC (@KchurchyK) March 20, 2021