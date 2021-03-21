23-year-old Ovie Ejaria has been at the Madejski Stadium since a £3.5m move from Liverpool after two successful loan spells.

The Reading midfielder is continuing to reap the plaudits for his displays in the Championship with the Royals.

His time at the club, including his loans, has seen him make 86 appearances, scoring six goals and adding 12 assists.

Ejaria – displays making people sit up

In an attacking midfield that contains fellow talented players Michael Olise and Yakou Meite, Ejaria is displaying his skills to the full.

This season has seen him make 31 appearances for the Madejski outfit. These 31 appearances have led to two goals and five assists.

However, his game is more than just the headline figures that goals+assists bring. He showed this against QPR in Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Ojari – a standout performance vs QPR

Ejaria was heavily involved in Reading’s game against QPR – seeing 9% of the Royal’s near-45% possession during the game.

Much of the game went down Reading’s left-side and he made 72 touches in the game. These touches included 41 accurate passes – 87% accuracy achieved.

Figures that stood out, and caught the eye more, underline the threat that he posed to QPR and how they struggled to contain him at times.

He completed game-high figures for successful dribbles (6) and key passes leading to teammate chances (8). Those eight key passes are a match-high figure for the Championship this season.

Next up for Ejaria and Reading

Reading return after the international break in 6th and will want to increase that distance of three points between themselves and 7th placed Bournemouth.

Next up for them will be a hard game against a dangerous Barnsley outfit whose 10-game unbeaten streak was ended in a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

