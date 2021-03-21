Danny Cowley is the new face of Portsmouth and won his first game in charge yesterday.

Although he has signed an initial deal until the end of the season, he may have his sights set on a longer stay at Fratton Park. Here are five players he could target this summer-

Harry Anderson, Lincoln City

The winger was a huge player for Cowley during his time at Lincoln and is out of contract at the end of the season as it stands. He would be ideal for Pompey and could emerge on his former boss’ radar.

Callum Connolly, Everton

The new Pompey boss signed him on loan for Lincoln in the summer of 2019 and he is currently on loan at fellow League One side Fleetwood Town. The ex-England youth international has also had spells at Barnsley, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers.

Conor Coventry, West Ham United

The Hammers may seek to send him out on loan again next term and Cowley knows him well from having him at Sincil Bank. The youngster has played three times for West Ham’s first-team so far in his career.

Tyreece John-Jules, Arsenal

He is another player who Cowley loaned to Lincoln from the Premier League. John-Jules, who is 20 years old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has spent this campaign on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

Fraizer Campbell, Huddersfield Town

The experienced striker played under Cowley at Huddersfield Town last term and is in the final few months of his current contract with the Terriers. Could Portsmouth swoop for him on a free transfer?

