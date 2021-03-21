Championship-linked Danny Rose is poised to see out the rest of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur before leaving, as per a report by Football Insider.

The left-back is believed to have turned down multiple offers by Spurs to terminate his deal early but will head for the exit door this summer.

Rose, who is 30 years old, was linked with Middlesbrough earlier this season, as reported by Football Insider, whilst the same source also suggested Watford had an offer ‘knocked back’ in October.

The England international is set to depart Tottenham as a free agent and it will be interesting to see what happens with him.

Rose has been on the books at Spurs since 2007 and will benefit from a fresh start somewhere else. He has fallen way down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho and was loaned out to Newcastle United last season.

He has made 214 appearances for the North London club, chipping in with 10 goals. He has also had loan spells away at Watford, Peterborough United, Bristol City and Sunderland in the past.

Rose started his career at Leeds United and rose up through their youth ranks before he was lured to Tottenham as a youngster.

He has a big decision to make on his future now. Watford and Middlesbrough were linked in the last summer transfer window but it is yet to be known whether they would still be keen.

Rose may also have reservations over dropping into the Football League.

Would Rose drop into the Championship?