QPR drew 1-1 away at Reading in the Championship yesterday, with Rs striker Lyndon Dykes ending a 21-game goalless run.

The Scot gave QPR a half-time lead with his sixth Championship goal of the season. Yakou Meite would equalise for Reading in the second and the game would peter out into a 1-1 draw, but for QPR there were a number of fighting performances.

Dykes impressed and did well to get back on the score-sheet. The midfield of Stefan Johansen and Sam Field were ever-class and Rs left-back Lee Wallace was another standout performer.

Brought in ahead of last season, Wallace is a former associate of Mark Warburton’s from his time at Ibrox. But the 33-year-old would lead a hugely contested start to life at QPR, often finding himself as a scapegoat through veins of bad form.

But recently, something has clicked with Wallace, and he’s suddenly become a key player – he’s now made 20 Championship appearances this season, starting and finishing the last six for QPR.

Yesterday, the stats showed just how good he was again – he was on hand to provide the assist for Dykes, had a pass success rate of 81%, completed three dribbles and won three tackles according to WhoScored.

He’s never been blessed with pace, but Wallace has been bossing the left-hand side for QPR recently and fans who were berating him before are now full of praise – and rightly so.

The point is a credible one away at top-six opposition, and one that leaves QPR in 12th-place of the Championship table and 12 points off of Reading in 6th-place.

Warburton’s side have nine games left to give their all in an unlikely bid for a late top-six finish, in which Wallace could play a key role in setting QPR up for a promotion-pushing campaign next time round and potentially put himself in contention for a renewal on his deal which expires in the summer.

See what these Rs fans had to say on Twitter about Wallace’s performance yesterday:

Total bandwagon jump, but got to add to the plaudits for Wallace. Been absolutely outstanding since the turn of the year. Hats off. By some distance the best full back at the club #QPR — Pete Morris (@PeteMorrisPMC) March 20, 2021

Wallace hasn’t got the praise he’s deserved. Gets up and down the flanks seriously well #qpr — John Crowley (@mrjohncrowley) March 20, 2021

DYKESYYYYY FINALLYYYY. Gee Lee Wallace has been crucial for us too today #qpr — Sam Briggs (@SBriggsSC) March 20, 2021

Where has this Lee Wallace come from all of a sudden? He's starting to make me think maybe we should give him a new contract? #QPR — Cameron (@Deadend_Friend) March 20, 2021

Lee Wallace appreciation tweet #QPR — TALKQPR (@TALK_QPR) March 20, 2021

I have never been more wrong about a player. Hats off to him. When this thing is over I will buy him a pint! #leewallace #QPR https://t.co/Bo5Fu2tj6E — Andrew Mussenden (@A_Mussenden) March 20, 2021