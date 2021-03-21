QPR drew 1-1 away at Reading in the Championship yesterday, with Rs striker Lyndon Dykes ending a 21-game goalless run.

The Scot gave QPR a half-time lead with his sixth Championship goal of the season. Yakou Meite would equalise for Reading in the second and the game would peter out into a 1-1 draw, but for QPR there were a number of fighting performances.

Dykes impressed and did well to get back on the score-sheet. The midfield of Stefan Johansen and Sam Field were ever-class and Rs left-back Lee Wallace was another standout performer.

Brought in ahead of last season, Wallace is a former associate of Mark Warburton’s from his time at Ibrox. But the 33-year-old would lead a hugely contested start to life at QPR, often finding himself as a scapegoat through veins of bad form.

But recently, something has clicked with Wallace, and he’s suddenly become a key player – he’s now made 20 Championship appearances this season, starting and finishing the last six for QPR.

Yesterday, the stats showed just how good he was again – he was on hand to provide the assist for Dykes, had a pass success rate of 81%, completed three dribbles and won three tackles according to WhoScored.

He’s never been blessed with pace, but Wallace has been bossing the left-hand side for QPR recently and fans who were berating him before are now full of praise – and rightly so.

The point is a credible one away at top-six opposition, and one that leaves QPR in 12th-place of the Championship table and 12 points off of Reading in 6th-place.

Warburton’s side have nine games left to give their all in an unlikely bid for a late top-six finish, in which Wallace could play a key role in setting QPR up for a promotion-pushing campaign next time round and potentially put himself in contention for a renewal on his deal which expires in the summer.

See what these Rs fans had to say on Twitter about Wallace’s performance yesterday: