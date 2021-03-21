Exeter City’s Joel Randall is set to miss the rest of the season with injury, as per a report by Devon Live.

The attacker suffered a hamstring injury in the his side’s 2-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers yesterday.

Randall, who is 21 years old, scored his 10th goal of the campaign but is now likely to be sidelined.

He was a target for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and Celtic in the January transfer window, as reported by the Daily Mail, but Exeter managed to keep hold of him.

The Grecians’ boss Matt Taylor has said: “It was a great finish and I was delighted he got the goal but it has come at a price – a costly one at that. It looks like realistically his season will be over.”

Randall has caught the eye this season and is a product of their academy. He made his first-team debut four years ago in the EFL Trophy but has spent a lot of time since then out on loan to get game time.

The Salisbury-born attacker has had spells at Taunton Town, Bideford, Weston-super-Mare and Weymouth over recent years to get some experience under his belt.

He has become a regular this term and has caught the eye of the likes of Charlton, Swansea and Celtic. However, his season appears to be over.

