Chris Wilder and Sheffield United went their separate ways recently – the Blades looking a shoo-in for relegation from the Premier League.

The situation facing Sheffield United is dire. They sit rock bottom on just 14 points from 29 games – 14 points and a heap of goals from safety.

This is a far cry from last season when they were robust and finished 9th in the Premier League table.

New man wanted as Wilder walks away

United’s situation was enough to create a parting of ways between Wilder and the club.

Temporary charge of the Bramall Lane outfit has been given to ex-Leeds United and Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom.

However, the Blades do not see him as a viable option going forward in what is looking like a Championship campaign next season.

Their first-choice to replace Wilder is ex-Watford boss Slavisca Jokanovic (below):

Yet, Sun reporter Alan Nixon adds that there is another name being considered after a recommendation from Wilder himself – Swansea boss Steve Cooper.

Wilder suggests Cooper – Blades with options

Nixon writes that Sheffield United approached the departing Wilder and asked for his recommendations as to his replacement.

Wilder, says Nixon, put forward the name of Swans boss Cooper with Nixon adding that he could be available “if the Welsh club fail to go up this season.”

He goes on to add that there is an acceptance that Cooper “will not come cheap” but that the Blades “are willing to get their cheque book out for the right man.”

Insiders at the club know the magnitude of this decision and how important it is to select the right man for the job.

That job will have a very simple brief – navigate a successful 2021/22 Championship campaign and gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Would Steve Cooper at Sheffield United be able to engineer an instant return to the Premier League?