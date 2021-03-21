Sheffield Wednesday claimed their first Championship win in eight yesterday, beating Barnsley 2-1.

Nobody had given Darren Moore’s side a prayer heading to Oakwell yesterday. The Owls having gone winless in eight and looking destined for the drop, with Barnsley storming their way to a play-off place just across South Yorkshire.

But a brace from a rejuvenated Jordan Rhodes gave the Owls their fifth win of 2021 and their first under Moore – it pulls them to within six point of safety after Birmingham City’s loss at Watford.

To a man, most every Wednesday player gave their all yesterday. Rhodes was brilliant, Barry Bannan and Osaze Urhoghide gave their all, and one Joel Pelupessy stood out too.

The Dutchman has been in and out the starting line-up all season, yet he’s always a talking point among Sheffield Wednesday fans – he’s been heavily criticised throughout the campaign for his apparent lack of quality, but yesterday he showed the side to his game that his managers see.

Pelupessy was the engine in the middle of the pitch yesterday and, even if he does lack that Championship-quality when it comes to certain things, his effort and contribution’s from yesterday were undeniable.

According to WhoScored, Pelupessy had 50 touches of the ball yesterday, played 38 accurate passes including one key pass, won three aerials duels and three tackles (75% success rate on both), and also made three interceptions.

These are the things that might under the radar but when put into writing, the stats show exactly what Pelupessy is in the side to do, and that he does his job effectively.

He remains set to leave in the summer with his deal at Sheffield Wednesday coming to an end. But with League One still looming and subsequently an even bigger fixture list with the Papa John’s Trophy to contend as well, Moore is going to need squad players next season.

It wouldn’t be the worst move to bring Pelupessy back for another year at least and although the decision might split fans, what’s not up for the debate is the recent, positive impact that he’s having on the midfield.

