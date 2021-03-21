Sheffield Wednesday claimed their first Championship win in eight yesterday, beating Barnsley 2-1.

Nobody had given Darren Moore’s side a prayer heading to Oakwell yesterday. The Owls having gone winless in eight and looking destined for the drop, with Barnsley storming their way to a play-off place just across South Yorkshire.

But a brace from a rejuvenated Jordan Rhodes gave the Owls their fifth win of 2021 and their first under Moore – it pulls them to within six point of safety after Birmingham City’s loss at Watford.

To a man, most every Wednesday player gave their all yesterday. Rhodes was brilliant, Barry Bannan and Osaze Urhoghide gave their all, and one Joel Pelupessy stood out too.

The Dutchman has been in and out the starting line-up all season, yet he’s always a talking point among Sheffield Wednesday fans – he’s been heavily criticised throughout the campaign for his apparent lack of quality, but yesterday he showed the side to his game that his managers see.

Pelupessy was the engine in the middle of the pitch yesterday and, even if he does lack that Championship-quality when it comes to certain things, his effort and contribution’s from yesterday were undeniable.

According to WhoScored, Pelupessy had 50 touches of the ball yesterday, played 38 accurate passes including one key pass, won three aerials duels and three tackles (75% success rate on both), and also made three interceptions.

These are the things that might under the radar but when put into writing, the stats show exactly what Pelupessy is in the side to do, and that he does his job effectively.

He remains set to leave in the summer with his deal at Sheffield Wednesday coming to an end. But with League One still looming and subsequently an even bigger fixture list with the Papa John’s Trophy to contend as well, Moore is going to need squad players next season.

It wouldn’t be the worst move to bring Pelupessy back for another year at least and although the decision might split fans, what’s not up for the debate is the recent, positive impact that he’s having on the midfield.

Here’s some Sheffield Wednesday fans have said on Twitter about Pelupessy this weekend:

Forgot what a @swfc win felt like. Shout out to Pelupessy who has been dire since he signed but has actually had a good season – not many can say the same. #SWFC — Joe Robert Troughton (@KarticaJoe) March 20, 2021

Again, Pelupessy has been a scapegoat way too much in the past! Finally nice to see him get the praise he deserves! But just like with Fox, a player who's actually decent and gets slagged of for no reason will leave for free at the end of the season….. #swfc — Jack (@jack231997) March 20, 2021

Pelupessy and osaze were brilliant today. Great to see us finally grind one out. Let’s see if we can at least have a go now , well done guys 🙌🏻 #SWFC — Andrew Fox (@Afoxich) March 20, 2021

Still don’t know why our fans have such an agenda against him, been class recently yet people seem to cry when he’s on the team sheet — Charlie🦉 (@charlie_dernley) March 20, 2021

Genuinely been one of our best players this season — Danny (@Dannysmith1867) March 20, 2021

Said a few games back that we needed him back in squad, I believe joey always works hard for the team and even tho I think he’s not good enough for this level you have to respect someone who works hard for your club, if only some of the others worked as hard https://t.co/28WGkeZfpM — Louis Rodgers 🦉 (@LOU_EEE) March 21, 2021

He’s not great, does do a lot of dirty work and covers holes. Be a key player next season in League 1, very rarely injured got a engine and playing in 4 competitions next year he will be needed. https://t.co/gkcwgSopzD — Connor McMain (@_ConnorMcMain) March 20, 2021