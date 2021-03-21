31-year-old Martyn Waghorn has featured 27 times for Derby County in their troubled 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Across those appearances, the South Shields-born striker has scored three goals and provided three assists.

However, the £5m, 2018 buy from Ipswich has been dropped by Rams boss Wayne Rooney reports Derbyshire Live’s Steve Nicholson.

Rooney comments shed light on Waghorn absence

Waghorn was absent from Derby County’s line-up for the 1-0 defeat at Stoke City.

It was another defeat that was a hammer blow for the Rams hopes of escaping the clutches of relegation – they are a mere five points safe in the Sky Bet Championship table.

When asked about Waghorn’s absence against the Potters, Derby boss Rooney was candid in his reply.

Rooney said: “I have made it clear to all the players I want you to train well every day. Of course, there are days you don’t have the best training session, but I want you to give everything you can.”

He then continued and was more specific as to why Waghorn didn’t feature.

Rooney arrows in – names reason Waghorn dropped

Rooney then continued by stressing that it is a prerequisite of his regime that players won’t play if efforts are lax in training.

Focusing on Waghorn specifically, Rooney said that, “Friday, in my opinion, wasn’t acceptable in terms of the behaviour not so much the training.”

The Derby County boss was at pains to stress that an improved attitude would mean that the door is open for Waghorn and that he would be welcomed back to the Rams fold.

Derby’s next fixture is a Good Friday clash against Luton Town. Waghorn has two weeks of training in which to impress Wayne Rooney and get back in his good books.

Will Martyn Waghorn impress Wayne Rooney enough to regain his Derby County spot?