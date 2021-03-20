For Sheffield United, a side at the bottom of the Premier League on just 14 points, relegation looks a nailed-on event.

They are currently without a permanent manager as such, ex-Leeds United and Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom only in charge until the end of the current campaign.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon writes that the Blades are looking to change up ideas and that Heckingbottom is not a part of their plans going forward. Instead, the Blades will move for ex-Watford boss Slaviska Jokanovic.

Sheffield United woes – new man incoming

With relegation looking an almost certainty for United, their eyes are turning elsewhere as they look for ‘a name’ to lead them out of the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking.

That name is not Paul Heckingbottom; rather the Blades are setting their sights higher with 52-year-old Serbian Jokanovic who played for the likes of Chelsea and Deportivo La Coruña.

Jokanovic is currently in charge at Qatari club Al-Gharafa SC. He has been at the club since July 2019 and his current deal is up this summer. Nixon writes that United are aware that he will cost them big and reports that he would be the “best paid manager in the Championship in the £2million-a-year range.”

Jokanovic – known in English football management

After cutting his management teeth back in his native Serbia with Partizan Belgrade, Jokanovic arrived in English football with Watford in 2014 – lasting 36 games before leaving for Maccabi Tel Aviv the following July.

He has a wealth of experience of managing in the Sky Bet Championship with his spell at Watford and a later, much longer spell in charge of Fulham. In total, the Serbian has managed 149 games at Championship level and has compiled a W74 D38 L37 record with an average of 1.74 points-per-match.

He has the experience, through his time at Craven Cottage and Watford, of gaining promotion from the Championship. He managed Fulham for 12 games in the Premier League after gaining promotion through the play-offs. He was sacked after that dozen games with the Cottagers bottom with just 5 points.

Before that though, Jokanovic managed Watford in 2014/15 Championship campaign – getting them up through their 2nd-placed finish that season.

Jokanovic’s time in the Championship would stand him in good stead in that he knows the league and the rigours of its competition. Much of that time was with Fulham although his time at Watford cannot be discounted. What might count more for Blades chiefs is that the Serb has two promotions on his hands.

Career and biographical details for Slaviska Jokanovic derived from his profile and manager stats pages on the Transfermarkt website.

Would ex Watford boss Slaviska Jokanovic be the man to lead Sheffield United back to the Premier League?