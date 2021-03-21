Wigan Athletic are where they are by no real fault of their own.

Their relegation to League One was almost handed on a plate to them when former owner Au Yeung Wai Kay placed them into administration in mid-2020.

That decision incurred an EFL points deduction – the 12 point penalty stayed until the end of the season.

As it was, a last-gasp Barnsley win was enough to send them down to League One – English football’s third tier.

In news being reported by Wigan Today’s Paul Kendrick, things could get worse.

Update on Gavin Massey and Viv Solomon-Otabor…and it's not good news… #wafchttps://t.co/BDTm8EQ8Pf — Paul Kendrick (@PKendrickWIG) March 20, 2021

Relegation and another one threatening

Once in the clutches of administration, the Latics were forced to sell their prized youngsters in an attempt to balance the books.

Players such as Joe Gelhardt left for Leeds United, Archie Devine signed for Tottenham and Jensen Weir signed for Brighton.

Senior pros also left and Wigan were in turmoil. In some ways, they still are.

The Latics are currently 21st in the League One table – the last of the relegation spots. They have 34 points as do Bristol Rovers and Swindon Town above them.

There are 10 games to play and results over that stretch of games will, of course, determine whether Leam Richardson’s charges will stay up or face the drop.

A big task made bigger – injury worries

The task facing Wigan was already sizable; according to Wigan Today’s Kendrick, it has just gotten bigger.

He reports that the Latics will likely be without wingers Gavin Massey and Viv Solomon-Otabor for the 10-game run-in that could make or break their hopes of remaining in League One next season.

Speaking after the 3-1 loss to Accrington Stanley, Wigan boss Richardson admitted that Massey is “out for the rest of the season” and that Solomon-Otabor “potentially could be out for some time as well.”

Massey has two assists in 16 League One games this season whilst Solomon-Otabor has one goal and four assists in 19 appearances in the league.

Already stretched thin, missing these two could stretch the Latics even more so.

Will Wigan Athletic be able to avoid the drop to League Two this season?