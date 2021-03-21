For much of this season, Derby County were down in the relegation mire and fighting against it.

Now, things are a little different. Wayne Rooney’s Rams are out but the fight against relegation still goes on.

The Rams are 19th in the Sky Bet Championship table on 40 points. They are safe by five points with eight games left to play.

Stoke City expose Derby County scoreless woes

After an excellent game against promotion challenging Brentford, Derby were brought back down to earth again by Stoke City.

The Potters took all three points on offer today through Jacob Brown (74′) – finishing 1-0 winners at the Brittania Stadium. It is a result that leaves the Rams looking nervously over their shoulder as the current campaign starts to draw to a close.

READ:

The biggest threat to all sides scrambling for positions at the bottom of the table is Rotherham United. Due to Covid postponements, the Millers have four games in hand over Rooney’s side.

It is a season coming to an end and it was a performance that many Derby County fans couldn’t bear to face. It was a performance that Rams boss Wayne Rooney simply called “not acceptable.”

Derby County fans react after loss vs Stoke City

Here are some comments from Derby County fans at the performance served up by the Rams in the 1-0 loss to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon:

A good 45 minutes against Brentford really don’t cover the cracks that we’ve not won in 6 games and relegation is getting more and more likely. Woeful team. — stefan (@stefanslowinski) March 20, 2021

Eight games to go. Eight massive games. We’re in a whole heap of trouble and these players need to find something to keep us in the division. Because right now, it’s nowhere near good enough. #dcfc — Alex Fisher (@alexrdfisher) March 20, 2021

We haven’t shown any goal threat whatsoever again. Quality all over the pitch so poor it’s painful. 2nd half vs. Brentford papering over some gaping cracks #dcfc #dcfcfans — Adam (@AdKempy) March 20, 2021

What a damming indictment! Derby County have failed to score in half of their fixtures this season. #DCFC — David ‘Rutger’ Walton (@ramsfan0285) March 20, 2021

I'm sorry but the last lot of games has really shown Rooney hasn't got a clue, literally different team, different formation and different style of play every game, its not going to work! Who was the last successful team in the championship who did that? #dcfc #dcfcfans — Danny 🤙🏻 (@Cookie_5298) March 20, 2021

The only thing to do is watch, laugh and ensure you’re making money from the misery you’re watching by betting against THIS incredibly overrated side #DCFC — Stephen Pickering (@StephenPaul91) March 20, 2021

Negative line ups, negative football, slagging off the players every week, the players aren’t great but Rooney has to shoulder this blame just as much as them….#dcfc #dcfcfans — DerbyThenNowAlways (@DerbyThen) March 20, 2021

We are in massive trouble #dcfc — Lauren Tomlinson (@Lauren_T3) March 20, 2021

The fact Rooney only just thinks we’re now in a relegation battle is very, very concerning. #dcfc — Tom Rodgers (@TomRodgersFJ) March 20, 2021

We haven’t had a manager who can consistently improve players since the miserable chap with the famous Dad #dcfc — Dom T (@DomT77) March 20, 2021

Will Derby County manage to stave off relegation or is it League One for the Rams?