For much of this season, Derby County were down in the relegation mire and fighting against it.

Now, things are a little different. Wayne Rooney’s Rams are out but the fight against relegation still goes on.

The Rams are 19th in the Sky Bet Championship table on 40 points. They are safe by five points with eight games left to play.

Stoke City expose Derby County scoreless woes

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Sport

After an excellent game against promotion challenging Brentford, Derby were brought back down to earth again by Stoke City.

The Potters took all three points on offer today through Jacob Brown (74′) – finishing 1-0 winners at the Brittania Stadium. It is a result that leaves the Rams looking nervously over their shoulder as the current campaign starts to draw to a close.

The biggest threat to all sides scrambling for positions at the bottom of the table is Rotherham United. Due to Covid postponements, the Millers have four games in hand over Rooney’s side.

It is a season coming to an end and it was a performance that many Derby County fans couldn’t bear to face. It was a performance that Rams boss Wayne Rooney simply called “not acceptable.

Derby County fans react after loss vs Stoke City

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Sport

Here are some comments from Derby County fans at the performance served up by the Rams in the 1-0 loss to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon:

Will Derby County manage to stave off relegation or is it League One for the Rams?

