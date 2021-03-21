Brentford sparkled last season under Thomas Frank in the Sky Bet Championship.

A long win-streak saw them sweep opponents aside when football returned after the Covid-19 break.

However, ropey results near the end meant they dropped into the play-offs and were left as bridesmaids and not the bride – Fulham winning that 3rd promotion place.

Brentford 1 – 1 Nottingham Forest

This season, Brentford are again firmly in the play-off picture and challenging for a shot at promotion.

Ivan Toney started the ball rolling this afternoon against Nottingham Forest. The former Peterborough hotshot set the ball rolling with his 28th goal of the season – his 8th from the penalty spot.

However, it proved to be another lead that the Bees couldn’t hold on to. Forest were much better in the second half and equalised through Filip Krovinovic’s first goal of the season. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

‘Toney FC’ – Brentford fans critical of Bees display

Whilst Ivan Toney stood out in the Forest draw, many Brentford fans were quick to round on the performance from their side as simply not good enough.

Here’s a selection of Brentford fans critical of the Bees display in what many see as a disappointing draw:

