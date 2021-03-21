Brentford sparkled last season under Thomas Frank in the Sky Bet Championship.

A long win-streak saw them sweep opponents aside when football returned after the Covid-19 break.

However, ropey results near the end meant they dropped into the play-offs and were left as bridesmaids and not the bride – Fulham winning that 3rd promotion place.

Brentford 1 – 1 Nottingham Forest

This season, Brentford are again firmly in the play-off picture and challenging for a shot at promotion.

Ivan Toney started the ball rolling this afternoon against Nottingham Forest. The former Peterborough hotshot set the ball rolling with his 28th goal of the season – his 8th from the penalty spot.

However, it proved to be another lead that the Bees couldn’t hold on to. Forest were much better in the second half and equalised through Filip Krovinovic’s first goal of the season. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

‘Toney FC’ – Brentford fans critical of Bees display

Whilst Ivan Toney stood out in the Forest draw, many Brentford fans were quick to round on the performance from their side as simply not good enough.

Here’s a selection of Brentford fans critical of the Bees display in what many see as a disappointing draw:

We are acc Toney fc nothing more — Matt🐝 (@jensaired) March 20, 2021

Brentford are the new Leeds (pre promotion season) on TV loads and falling apart again. — Red Bee (@OneRedBee) March 20, 2021

JDS and Henry are the only ones outside of Toney who have anything about them going forward, without those 3 together we’re a genuine mid-table side — West Stand (@WestStand1) March 20, 2021

How many points would we have without toney? pic.twitter.com/mZwIMMYtZo — Ftbl_Sid (@SS34512) March 20, 2021

The reason we’ll never go up is we don’t have a great team. Our team has a few brilliant players and a few who aren’t good enough. Same last season. We rely too much on individuals, last season it was Watkins and Benrahma, this season it’s Toney. — ®️Ⓜ️🐝 (@rmbfc1) March 20, 2021

This team needs a complete overhaul. Without Toney we are close to relegation material. — Adrian (@adrsayer) March 20, 2021

Can someone show me a clip of him doing something positve in the last 5 or so games????? NO ! — Brentford Buzz (@brentford_buzz) March 20, 2021

It’s not a threat any more. It’s the reality. — Tommy L Yeah! (@TommyLYeah) March 20, 2021

If anybody thinks Chris Wilder is going to go to Brentford need to give their head a wobble. No chance any self-respecting manager walks into this club with the current transfer policy — Josh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐝🐝 (@josh_bfc) March 20, 2021

Brentford are now on a 3 game unbeaten run. Impressive form👏🔥 — Josh (@_JoshBFC) March 20, 2021

Not good enough Brentford — Ian Hooper (@Ian_bfc) March 20, 2021

Will Brentford manage to gain promotion to the Premier League this season or will they fall short?