Sheffield Wednesday gave their long-suffering fans plenty to cheer about today with a win against bitter South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley away at Oakwell.

The Tykes were on 10-game unbeaten streak which now lies in tatters thanks to Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-1 win.

Chief tormentor for Barnsley was Owls striker Jordan Rhodes whose 5th and 6th goals of the season gave Darren Moore’s side all three points.

Barnsley 1 – 2 Sheffield Wednesday

With the Tykes 10-game unbeaten streak – containing nine wins – many were tipping another hard day at the coalface for Wednesday.

However, it proved to be anything but that. Wednesday were set on their way by Rhodes (38′) with a well-timed run and header from Barry Bannan’s dinked-in, lofted cross.

It got better just into the second-half with Wednesday going 2-0 up thanks again to that man Jordan Rhodes (53′) who turned in Josh Windass’ selfless ball.

Feed him the ball, Jordan Rhodes scores goals. Simple as. #swfc — Natalie 🌼 (@nb94xx) March 20, 2021

Rhodes have my babies! It's amazing how you do what you're paid for when you get game time and service! #uto #swfc — Liam Powell (@flash_aah) March 20, 2021

What's with all this positive attacking football #swfc and Jordan Rhodes looking like an actual striker? — Mark Howe (@howiehowe) March 20, 2021

This is a really good performance by the lads so far. #swfc — Jonathan (@Jonathan_1867) March 20, 2021

Get in!! We've got Jordan Rhodes!! #swfc — Ewan Armstrong (@ewanarm) March 20, 2021

Barnsley pulled one back through Carlton Morris (78′) which caused Wednesday fans a few jitters:

I want to throw up #swfc — Tom Matthews 🇬🇧🦉 (@TMatthews03) March 20, 2021

Last 10 mins of Wednesday games feels like 2 hours every week #swfc — Tom (@Justom29) March 20, 2021

We're going to do it again aren't we #SWFC — Matt Barton (@mattbarton79) March 20, 2021

#SWFC in the last few minutes of every game pic.twitter.com/4HEdmSdGqv — BenA (@BenAynsley) March 20, 2021

Thankfully, Wednesday were able to hold out and grab a vital three points. Here’s a selection of comments from over-joyed Owls fans:

It’s a vital three points for Sheffield Wednesday who keep plugging away at safety and the battle ahead.

This win takes advantage of Birmingham City’s heavy loss to Watford – meaning that the Owls are just six points from safety with a game in hand over the Blues.

Expected nothing before the game and they’ve only gone and proved me wrong ant they chuffing hell! How good does it feel to finally get 3 points on the board again? #swfc — CLAIRE X (@clurrrrxhx) March 20, 2021

AND RELAX — Adam 🦉 (@AdamSWFC_) March 20, 2021

One thing that really impressed me today was the fact we had a clear + successful game plan: beat their incredibly high line. Too often we have been like headless chickens, today the complete opposite. Credit to Darren Moore, the staff and the players!👏🏻 #SWFC — Ed🦉 (@opinionofanowl) March 20, 2021

#swfc Wow 4 points from 2 games let’s hope Rhodes has his confidence back and can maybe just get the results we need wawaw — justin j knight (@jayjaykay1979) March 20, 2021

