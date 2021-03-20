Sheffield Wednesday gave their long-suffering fans plenty to cheer about today with a win against bitter South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley away at Oakwell.

The Tykes were on 10-game unbeaten streak which now lies in tatters thanks to Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-1 win.

Chief tormentor for Barnsley was Owls striker Jordan Rhodes whose 5th and 6th goals of the season gave Darren Moore’s side all three points.

Barnsley 1 – 2 Sheffield Wednesday

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Sport

With the Tykes 10-game unbeaten streak – containing nine wins – many were tipping another hard day at the coalface for Wednesday.

However, it proved to be anything but that. Wednesday were set on their way by Rhodes (38′) with a well-timed run and header from Barry Bannan’s dinked-in, lofted cross.

READ: Former Oldham and Lincoln striker in middle of backlash after PFA appointment process questioned

It got better just into the second-half with Wednesday going 2-0 up thanks again to that man Jordan Rhodes (53′) who turned in Josh Windass’ selfless ball.

Here are a selection of tweets from Wednesday fans:

Rhodes instrumental in Sheffield Wednesday win – Sheffield Wednesday fans over-the-moon

Barnsley back in it – nervous jitters for Owls fans

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Sport

Barnsley pulled one back through Carlton Morris (78′) which caused Wednesday fans a few jitters:

Thankfully, Wednesday were able to hold out and grab a vital three points. Here’s a selection of comments from over-joyed Owls fans:

Relax…and breathe…

It’s a vital three points for Sheffield Wednesday who keep plugging away at safety and the battle ahead.

This win takes advantage of Birmingham City’s heavy loss to Watford – meaning that the Owls are just six points from safety with a game in hand over the Blues.

Does this win start the big revival ending in Sheffield Wednesday staying in the Championship?

Yes.

Championship status incoming.

No.

League One SatNavs programmed.