Derby County lost 1-0 at Stoke City in the Championship today.

Derby County headed to Stoke City today, looking for their first win in six Championship outings after a contested run of results in 2021.

But Wayne Rooney’s side gave another tired account of themselves today – the first-half was drab from either side, and it was Stoke who found the eventual winning goal through Jacob Brown in the second-half.

As ‘tired’ as Derby’s performance was today, Colin Kazim-Richards looked as though he was struggling to keep the pace in the first-half, coming off soon after the hour-mark.

The 34-year-old has been a shining light for the Rams this season. But featuring in what was his 30th Championship fixture today, he looked to be suffering from a bout of fatigue.

Plenty of Derby County fans picked up on that – see what they had to say on Twitter about Kazim-Richards today:

CKR not fit, Sibley not in it at all and dare I say it, although not really tested at all, Roos looks very solid. Roberts just shoot man #dcfc #dcfcfans — Chris Roe (@chris_roe78) March 20, 2021

Kazim’s evident lack of fitness is limiting #DCFC’s effectiveness in the final third and overall it’s been pretty redundant. Changes needed in that regard. Could we be about to see a Lawrence false nine or a league debut for Cresswell? — 11 Points (@11pts1win) March 20, 2021

Kazim clearly isn’t fit, get Lawrence on…

Need the ball on the floor with some pace rather than booting it over to their massive defenders? #dcfc — Rob👦🏼 (@rrobwys) March 20, 2021

Feels like Kazim-Richards started so many games in succession it's maybe affecting him in terms of fatigue. Gregory isn't the same type of striker, there isn't really one in the squad. #DCFC — Gabriel Sutton (@GabSutton) March 20, 2021

CKR doesn't look fit, Steve. Poor quality game and the ball's bouncing off Sibley again. Like to see Tom Lawrence given a chance in the '10' role. — Nick Headley (@Nick_H67) March 20, 2021

Put Cresswell on for CKR, can’t be playing CKR when he’s clearly not 100% fit… — el (@ElleBiggerstaff) March 20, 2021