‘Evident lack of fitness’ – Plenty of Derby County fans say this man ‘clearly isn’t fit’ after Stoke City defeat
Derby County lost 1-0 at Stoke City in the Championship today.
Derby County headed to Stoke City today, looking for their first win in six Championship outings after a contested run of results in 2021.
But Wayne Rooney’s side gave another tired account of themselves today – the first-half was drab from either side, and it was Stoke who found the eventual winning goal through Jacob Brown in the second-half.
READ: Ashley Young hints at Championship move
As ‘tired’ as Derby’s performance was today, Colin Kazim-Richards looked as though he was struggling to keep the pace in the first-half, coming off soon after the hour-mark.
The 34-year-old has been a shining light for the Rams this season. But featuring in what was his 30th Championship fixture today, he looked to be suffering from a bout of fatigue.
Plenty of Derby County fans picked up on that – see what they had to say on Twitter about Kazim-Richards today:
CKR not fit, Sibley not in it at all and dare I say it, although not really tested at all, Roos looks very solid. Roberts just shoot man #dcfc #dcfcfans
— Chris Roe (@chris_roe78) March 20, 2021
Kazim’s evident lack of fitness is limiting #DCFC’s effectiveness in the final third and overall it’s been pretty redundant. Changes needed in that regard. Could we be about to see a Lawrence false nine or a league debut for Cresswell?
— 11 Points (@11pts1win) March 20, 2021
CKR isn’t fit is he. #dcfc #dcfcfans
— Chris Smith (@cspaceram) March 20, 2021
Kazim clearly isn’t fit, get Lawrence on…
Need the ball on the floor with some pace rather than booting it over to their massive defenders? #dcfc
— Rob👦🏼 (@rrobwys) March 20, 2021
Feels like Kazim-Richards started so many games in succession it's maybe affecting him in terms of fatigue. Gregory isn't the same type of striker, there isn't really one in the squad. #DCFC
— Gabriel Sutton (@GabSutton) March 20, 2021
CKR doesn't look fit, Steve. Poor quality game and the ball's bouncing off Sibley again. Like to see Tom Lawrence given a chance in the '10' role.
— Nick Headley (@Nick_H67) March 20, 2021
Put Cresswell on for CKR, can’t be playing CKR when he’s clearly not 100% fit…
— el (@ElleBiggerstaff) March 20, 2021
An ‘end of season’ feel to that first 45.
A nothing performance.
Is CKR actually fit? Or has he hoodwinked the medical staff? Uncharacteristically lethargic. Didn’t look great when he lifted his shirt up either. Costly mistake?
Scores going against us too…
— Ben W (@iamzavagno) March 20, 2021