Derby County headed to Stoke City today, looking for their first win in six Championship outings after a contested run of results in 2021.

But Wayne Rooney’s side gave another tired account of themselves today – the first-half was drab from either side, and it was Stoke who found the eventual winning goal through Jacob Brown in the second-half.

As ‘tired’ as Derby’s performance was today, Colin Kazim-Richards looked as though he was struggling to keep the pace in the first-half, coming off soon after the hour-mark.

The 34-year-old has been a shining light for the Rams this season. But featuring in what was his 30th Championship fixture today, he looked to be suffering from a bout of fatigue.

Plenty of Derby County fans picked up on that – see what they had to say on Twitter about Kazim-Richards today: