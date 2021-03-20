Norwich City drew 1-1 at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon.

Norwich City hosted Blackburn Rovers today, looking for a 10th-straight win in the Championship.

Btu Daniel Farke’s side were left frustrated after a cagey first-half. Blackburn Rovers held their own and kept the Canaries quiet, but they’d have the lead after the restart.

Kenny McLean scored his second goal of the season to put the league leaders ahead soon after half-time, but Rovers would find a 77th-minute equaliser through Sam Gallagher to cut Norwich’s lead at the top of the table to eight points.

Norwich weren’t at full speed today and plenty of fans think the absence of Lukas Rupp played a part in that.

The German has been criticised this season and missed today’s match with a hamstring injury, with his absence proving a blow to Norwich’s attacking prowess.

See what these Norwich City fans had to say on Twitter about Rupp today:

For me, #NCFC missing that connecting link between the defence and midfield. Rupp's industry is missing. — Connor Southwell (@cjsouthwell1902) March 20, 2021

Everyone’s radar is a bit off so far today. Missing the energy and tactical intelligence of Rupp in midfield against this feisty Blackburn side. Farke will have a few words at h/t and I’m confident we’ll see better from them in the 2nd half #ncfc #nopressure #canarycall 💛💚 — Canaries Down Under (@CanariesDU) March 20, 2021

We’re lacking a bit of zip, industry & fluidity. Vrancic, Rupp & Steipi will all drop very deep looking for the ball, allowing others to push on, not sure we’ve had a lot of that today. Change at LB not helped either. B’burn have done well though #ncfc — Adam Revell (@the_revellator) March 20, 2021

Never thought I would say this but missing Rupp today #ncfc — harlingdave (@harlingdave) March 20, 2021