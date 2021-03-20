Millwall won 1-0 at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon.

Millwall hosted Middlesbrough today, and Gary Rowett would’ve been gunning for his side to go out and right the wrongs of their midweek loss at QPR.

A Grant Hall own goal gave the Lions a half-time lead today. Both sides would prove cagey in the remainder of the game, but Millwall held on for an impressive win.

There were some strong performances in the Millwall line up today, especially in the midfield – one of those who impressed was Dan McNamara.

The 22-year-old was handed a rare start on the right-hand side this afternoon and largely impressed throughout, in what was just his eight Championship appearance of the season.

Rowett finds his side in 10th after today – now just two places and four points behind Boro in 8th.

See what these Millwall fans had to say on Twitter about McNamara’s performance today: