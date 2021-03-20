Millwall won 1-0 at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon.

Millwall hosted Middlesbrough today, and Gary Rowett would’ve been gunning for his side to go out and right the wrongs of their midweek loss at QPR.

A Grant Hall own goal gave the Lions a half-time lead today. Both sides would prove cagey in the remainder of the game, but Millwall held on for an impressive win.

There were some strong performances in the Millwall line up today, especially in the midfield – one of those who impressed was Dan McNamara.

The 22-year-old was handed a rare start on the right-hand side this afternoon and largely impressed throughout, in what was just his eight Championship appearance of the season.

Rowett finds his side in 10th after today – now just two places and four points behind Boro in 8th.

See what these Millwall fans had to say on Twitter about McNamara’s performance today:

Dan Mac is some player. Him over Romeo all day long. #millwall — Ricky MIllwall (@Millwall_Knight) March 20, 2021

Wow

How good are Danny Mac & Billy Mitchell .

So much better than Thompson & Romeo #Millwall — Stephen (@Stevecolemill) March 20, 2021

Who Doesn’t Love Watching Danny Mc Down The Right Side 💨 #millwall — RMS (@RMScott_) March 20, 2021

Practically the remaining matches should be about building for the future and in that respect plenty of positives in that first half. Mitchell and McNamara despite age add class, touch and composure. Jed and Bennett look a handful in the front positions as well. — Wall Art (@WallArt1885) March 20, 2021

I’m not gonna say Romeo shouldn’t ever start above McNamara again, but 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Lyndon🎸 (@KiNG_Najarvez) March 20, 2021

McNamara bossing it #Millwall — Jonny Suntan (@jonnysuntan) March 20, 2021