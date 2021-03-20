Birmingham City lost 3-0 at Watford in the Championship today.

Lee Bowyer took his Birmingham City side to Vicarage Road in the Championship today, where he was looking to build on an impressive win in his first game in charge v Reading last time out.

But they faced stiff competition in Watford – Xisco Munoz’s side had won eight of their previous nine going into today, sitting in 2nd-place of the Championship table.

They took an early lead through Ken Sema and doubled that lead after the break through Nathaniel Chalobah. Birmingham City fought hard today, but would conceded a third and final goal to Andre Gray late in the second-half.

One man who came under the spotlight though was Blues full-back Maxime Colin – the Frenchman has led a contested season and put in an equally contested performance this afternoon.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about Colin today:

Colin has been off form past few games #bcfc — alex (@alex__oskr) March 20, 2021

Colin’s passing and decision making is all over the shop #bcfc — M Brennan 💙 🏐 (@MattyBrennan) March 20, 2021

Maxime Colin is a very very poor footballer, nothing can change my opinion on that — Sean Ian Harris ⚽ (@SeanIanHarris) March 20, 2021

Also, can somebody putting out a missing sign for Maxime Colin's left foot? #BCFC — Ryan Deeney (@RyanDeeney2194) March 20, 2021

Jail time for Colin and Hogan — Cal (@ZigicHead) March 20, 2021

Played well. Shame Colin couldn’t be braver and get the tackle in but we look dangerous at the other end, especially set play. Hogan should’ve done better. #bcfc — Mook (@DFA1875) March 20, 2021