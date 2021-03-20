QPR drew 1-1 at Reading in the Championship today.

QPR went into today’s game in Berkshire having won three of their last four in the Championship, adding to an all-round positive 2021 for Mark Warburton’s side.

But one man who’s struggled in both halves of this season is Rs forward Lyndon Dykes.

The summer signing from Livingston had scored five for QPR before Christmas – four of those from the spot. After New Year, he started to come under the spotlight and would go on a run of 21 games without a goal before today.

He found the back of the net against Reading, putting QPR in front on the cusp of half-time. Yakou Meite would score his third in three to give Reading an all-important point in the second-half.

Needless to say, it’s sparked a strong reaction from Rs supporters who are largely delighted to see him end his baron run in the Championship.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Dykes today:

I know that I (and many others) have given Dykes grief over the last few months but I’m delighted for him. I always said that he seems a decent bloke, hope he can kick on now. #QPR — King of Zamunda (@HRHJaffeJoffer) March 20, 2021

The difference in Dykes celebration compared to Todd Kanes aswell. Dykes screaming with relief, Kane cupping his ears as if he has been playing like Roberto Carlos all season and was getting unfair criticism #QPR #REAQPR — Ted (@TeddyboyQPR) March 20, 2021

Dykes will come good there’s enough about him that shows that on a weekly basis too never stops running. Hitting the ground running for Scotland put too much pressure on him #QPR — Billy Boy (@BillyMaguire7) March 20, 2021

Let’s just remember dykes has only scored 2 open play goals all season let’s not get ahead of ourselves… he’s got to prove he can score goals in these last few matches this season #QPR — Zac 🐐 (@QPR_Zac12) March 20, 2021

now that shows real team spirit.. supporting Dykes.. unlike some armchair followers.. #QPR — Michael Josh (@MichaelJosh9) March 20, 2021

Relieved for the boy ! Got the goal his effort in every game has deserved 👏🏻👏🏻 #Dykes #QPR #REAQPR pic.twitter.com/JGuKNxkI4w — Scott Crowley (@Scotty17Crowley) March 20, 2021

Can’t stress how I happy I’m for dykes. Hope he can build on this now. I’ve been a harsh critic of him but deep down I do believe In him. Let’s go get a Hatrick now mate💙🤍#qpr — Liam Clarke (@Liam_Clarke12) March 20, 2021