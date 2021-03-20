QPR drew 1-1 at Reading in the Championship today.

QPR went into today’s game in Berkshire having won three of their last four in the Championship, adding to an all-round positive 2021 for Mark Warburton’s side.

But one man who’s struggled in both halves of this season is Rs forward Lyndon Dykes.

The summer signing from Livingston had scored five for QPR before Christmas – four of those from the spot. After New Year, he started to come under the spotlight and would go on a run of 21 games without a goal before today.

He found the back of the net against Reading, putting QPR in front on the cusp of half-time. Yakou Meite would score his third in three to give Reading an all-important point in the second-half.

Needless to say, it’s sparked a strong reaction from Rs supporters who are largely delighted to see him end his baron run in the Championship.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Dykes today: