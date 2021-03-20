Sheffield Wednesday fans haven’t had much to crow about all season. It’s been a constant battle since Day 1.

Starting on minus 12 points was never the most ideal of starts to a new campaign. Not even the most positive of fans would have felt good at the start of this campaign.

Even though that was halved to a six-point deduction, it has still meant the Owls have been in a battle against relegation all season.

From instability, through inconsistency to in front

Fans have been crying for change at Hillsborough all season. Two changes have been made in Garry Monk being sacked in November of last year and his replacement, Tony Pulis, not lasting the rest of the year out.

Many Owls fans just want Dejphon Chansiri, the club’s owner, to walk away to make it a 2020/21 hat-trick. That doesn’t look to be near happening, though.

Instead, the Thai owner is here for the long-haul. It’s been a definite long haul for Wednesday fans. Results have been, on the whole, disappointing and even a brief resurgence under Neil Thompson fizzled out.

Darren Moore was brought in from Doncaster Rovers and Owls fans were hoping for a Thompson-esque surge. It’s not arrived; they are still waiting.

However, one thing definitely surging at Hillsborough in the form of Jordan Rhodes who opened the scoring against Barnsley this afternoon away at Oakwell.

His goal (38′) was his second in his last three Owls starts – the goals sandwiching an assist in a 2-1 loss to Norwich City.

It is a welcome return to the scoresheet for Rhodes and a return that has had many Wednesday fans reacting on Twitter.

Rhodes opens scoring – Owls fans react

