Sheffield Wednesday fans haven’t had much to crow about all season. It’s been a constant battle since Day 1.

Starting on minus 12 points was never the most ideal of starts to a new campaign. Not even the most positive of fans would have felt good at the start of this campaign.

Even though that was halved to a six-point deduction, it has still meant the Owls have been in a battle against relegation all season.

From instability, through inconsistency to in front

Fans have been crying for change at Hillsborough all season. Two changes have been made in Garry Monk being sacked in November of last year and his replacement, Tony Pulis, not lasting the rest of the year out.

Many Owls fans just want Dejphon Chansiri, the club’s owner, to walk away to make it a 2020/21 hat-trick. That doesn’t look to be near happening, though.

Instead, the Thai owner is here for the long-haul. It’s been a definite long haul for Wednesday fans. Results have been, on the whole, disappointing and even a brief resurgence under Neil Thompson fizzled out.

Darren Moore was brought in from Doncaster Rovers and Owls fans were hoping for a Thompson-esque surge. It’s not arrived; they are still waiting.

However, one thing definitely surging at Hillsborough in the form of Jordan Rhodes who opened the scoring against Barnsley this afternoon away at Oakwell.

His goal (38′) was his second in his last three Owls starts – the goals sandwiching an assist in a 2-1 loss to Norwich City.

It is a welcome return to the scoresheet for Rhodes and a return that has had many Wednesday fans reacting on Twitter.

Before those fan comments, here are two views of Rhodes’ goal:

Rhodes opens scoring – Owls fans react

https://twitter.com/BladesEmbarras1/status/1373298471617331203?s=20

Rhodes is involved in every goal we have scored recently#swfc — OWLSTALK.CO.UK ⚽️ (@Owlstalk) March 20, 2021

What a finish! Our best striker by a mile. Got to give him a contract — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) March 20, 2021

Never thought I’d say this as I wrote him off a long time ago but we should’ve been playing Rhodes regularly all season, he’s doing very well #SWFC — Joe 📝 (@DeLudoScribo) March 20, 2021

Oh what a shock give rhodes a run of games and he scores who knew eh #swfc — Chris Wilde (@ChrisWilde21) March 20, 2021

Imagine if we played Rhodes all season & gave him service… #swfc — Ty (@TyTheOwlMC) March 20, 2021

It honestly beggers belief why the last 4 #swfc managers haven't played Rhodes more! Give him chances and he will score goals. Dont sit back now keep going forwards lads! #JR16 #Bagger — Aniss Najib Miladi (@African_Diddy) March 20, 2021

Feed the Rhodes and he will score — Dan Hennell (@danhennell) March 20, 2021

Glad it's taken 4 years and many managers for us to play to Rhodes' strengths 🤦‍♂️#swfc — Tom (@Justom29) March 20, 2021

And that’s why you start Rhodes. get in Wednesday please don’t bottle this now — CharlieSwfc14 (@CSwfc14) March 20, 2021

Will Sheffield Wednesday be able to pull themselves out of the relegation mire this season?