Middlesbrough find themselves a goal down at half-time to Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship.

Middlesbrough went into the game with back to back wins under their belts and are still looking to extend that run to three. But half way through their clash with Millwall, they are 1-0 down.

An own goal from Boro defender Grant Hall sees Neil Warnock side losing at the break, but it has been right-back Djed Spence whose performance has caused the most commotion.

Many supporters of the North-East club have been critical of Spence in the first-half, with the youngster having lost the ball for Millwall to open the scoring.

Fisher on the bench and somehow Spence still gets a game — fin🇨🇩 (@mfcfin_) March 20, 2021

Get spence off, shocking — Sam 🇦🇹🇨🇩 (@SamMFC_) March 20, 2021

Spence and Akpom are not bringing much. I’d change our shape now — keith (@mfc_1) March 20, 2021

that came from spence losing the ball …..again.

get him off. — paul hughes (@paulhughes321) March 20, 2021

Stop playing spence, stealing a living — . (@DnS_DaNnY) March 20, 2021

Get Spence off that pitch. Looking clueless today — Adam Holmes (@adampholmes90) March 20, 2021

This supporter feels Spence would benefit from leaving Middlesbrough on a temporary basis. The young right-back wouldn’t be short of options, but a loan deal could do him good.

Djed really needs a good year out getting experience somewhere, poor lad seems out of his depth in the team recently. — Harv (@HarvM_) March 20, 2021

Spence has lost his place to Anfernee Dijksteel this season, but an injury to the Dutchman has meant both him and January arrival Darnell Fisher are competing for the right-back position.

Fisher started against his former side Preston North End on Tuesday evening, helping Middlesbrough to a clean sheet. However, he has dropped to the bench for their visit to The Den with Spence taking his place.

Warnock could opt for a change at half-time. One which could see Spence utilised further forwards to minimise his defensive duties, or come off entirely. Fisher would be the likely replacement, unless the Boro boss wanted to change shape in the hope of grabbing an equaliser or all three points.