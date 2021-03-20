Middlesbrough take on Millwall at The Den this afternoon, where they will be hoping to extend their winning run to three games.

Middlesbrough have triumphed 3-0 and 2-0 in their last two outings, as they faced Stoke City and Preston North End.

Despite their back to back wins, manager Neil Warnock still decided to shake things up for their visit to The Den. The veteran Boro boss made three changes, with Djed Spence replacing Darnell Fisher, Marcus Tavernier coming in for Sam Morsy and Marvin Johnson being given a rare start over Fulham loanee Neeskens Kebano.

The latter has been frozen out at Middlesbrough. This is mostly down to the form of Bola who has been the regular in Johnson’s position of left-back. Hayden Coulson has found his Boro career in limbo having suffered a similar fate.

Middlesbrough fans took to social media to express their satisfaction of Johnson being included in the starting eleven. Here are a selection of tweets made about the Boro wing-back.

I think Johnson has deserved a star, what a bench though I remember when we couldn’t even declare a bench — T F Lince author (@Room119TFLince) March 20, 2021

NEYMARV — Alex Hall (@boro_alex2) March 20, 2021

Like the fact we've got Johnson on at the start as he will help defensively as we've been prone to shakey starts recently — Coddy is awake (@s_coddy) March 20, 2021

Neymaaaaaarv — Jez Dunn (@JezBathNBeyond) March 20, 2021

NEYMARVVVVV — Liam Iro 🇨🇩🇨🇩 (@LiamIro1206) March 20, 2021

This supporter predicts Johnson to operate as a left wing-back with preferred left-back Marc Bola coming inside to play in the centre of defence. Bola is no stranger to playing in that position, with Warnock having deployed him in a back three earlier in the campaign.

Guessing Bola is Playing centre back with Johnson playing LWB today not a bad team overall today COME ON BORO!! #UTB — Joe Scott (@JoeScottGraps) March 20, 2021

Johnson’s current contract at the club is nearing it’s end. He will become a free agent in the summer if a new deal isn’t signed soon, but Warnock did recently reveal he was in his plans for the future.

The 30-year-old started the reverse fixture as Boro triumphed 3-0 over Millwall at The Riverside. Johnson grabbed the assist for his side’s opening goal on the day, with Duncan Watmore applying the finishing touch.