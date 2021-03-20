Some doubted him, saying that he wouldn’t make the step up from League One football with Peterborough to the Sky Bet Championship and Brentford.

Those doubters will now be choking on their negativity. 25-year-old Toney has rammed their doubts firmly back down their throats with his displays this season.

Toney approaching a 30-goal season for Bees

Put simply – Ivan Toney has been quite brilliant this season for Brentford. 28 goals are testimony to that.

His 12th-minute penalty (above), putting Brentford in front against Nottingham Forest, was his 8th successful spot-kick.

These 28 goals, coupled with nine assists, are a massive part of why Brentford is still in a position to challenge for the automatic promotion places.

Indeed, his goal today against Nottingham Forest means that Toney hit 100 goal contributions over the last three seasons:

100 – Ivan Toney has now been directly involved in exactly 100 goals in all competitions across the last three seasons; 18-19 – 31 goal involvements (23G, 8A)

19-20 – 32 goal involvements (26G, 6A)

20-21 – 37 goal involvements (28G, 9A) Lethal. pic.twitter.com/uzKolis1jF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 20, 2021

Toney hits 100 club in three seasons – Twitter reacts

Hitting 28 goals and with eight games to go, chances are that Ivan Toney will hit the 30-goal mark in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Back to today, here are some comments on Toney’s display vs Nottingham Forest:

Every time I watch Ivan Toney I’m impressed! Proper striker — Swift (@SimonHep89) March 20, 2021

Ivan Toney is so so sick — O1💕🦅 (@cosyo_) March 20, 2021

Ivan Toney is stupidly good — Alex (@qprAL27) March 20, 2021

Toney 🙌🏻💪🏻 — Reedy (@RyanReed93) March 20, 2021

Toney is unreal, especially holding the ball up — connor (@connorB_nffc) March 20, 2021

Toney is so much more then goals, this guy can ball — ‘ (@SherzCapone00) March 20, 2021

Doubt they will but one of the big sides should take a gamble on Ivan Toney 🔥 — Richard Taylor (@trigisbig) March 20, 2021

Ivan Toney has got to get a shot at the Prem next season if Brentford don’t go up. — William Benjamiń (@B_A_W) March 20, 2021

