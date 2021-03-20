As reported by The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock gave an update on the contract situation of both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

Both Middlesbrough forwards are approaching the end of their current contracts. Assombalonga and Fletcher will become free agents at the end of this season and will be able to join another club for no transfer fee.

Boro have offered Fletcher a new contract already, but the striker is yet to commit his future to the club. Assombalonga on the other hand is yet to be offered a new deal.

When asked if talks are ongoing between the Middlesbrough hierarchy and the striker duo, manager Neil Warnock advised they are, but kept his cards close to his chest.

“I’m speaking to Ashley all the time and speaking to Britt and all the others, that’s how it goes.

“Those conversations have to remain private really.”

‘All the others’ that Warnock is referring to are Marvin Johnson, Jordan Archer and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. The quintet make up all of the players that are are out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

When asked if any new contracts would be signed, offered or even discussed before the end of the season, Warnock said: “I don’t think there will be anything decided before then.”

Middlesbrough will also have decisions to make on three first-team loanees. Since arriving, Marcus Bettinelli, Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano have all been permanent fixtures in the side. The trio are all seen as surplus to requirements at their parent clubs of Fulham and Everton respectively.

Boro can still make the play-offs this season and this will be their priority. Once their campaign has ultimately come to it’s conclusion, they will be able to get down to the nitty-gritty of contract negotiations.