Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 at Brentford in the Championship this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest headed to Brentford hoping to end a run of five games without a win in the Championship, but it was the Bees who found themselves in front at the break.

Ivan Toney scored from the spot to put Thomas Frank’s side ahead and in 3rd-place of the table, but Filip Krovinovic netted his first Forest goal after the hour-mark to put Forest back on level terms.

Forest held out well in the second-half to claim an important point on the road, which moves them up a place into 17th going into today’s 3pm kick-offs.

There were some mixed performances from Chris Hughton’s side today, two of them being Gaeten Bong and Lewis Grabban.

The pair started but were the first two players to be brought off in the second-half, and plenty of fans felt they under-performed today.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about the pair’s performance today:

No excuse for Grabban not to hit the target there. Can see how under confident he is and when your captain is looking that flat, it doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in the rest of the team. If Bong starts the second half, my professional football dream is officially back #nffc — CB (@Chris78901) March 20, 2021

Sell grabban and bong then we might actually not be laughed at — nffc_joe (@JoeNffc) March 20, 2021

I can’t believe Bong keeps getting a game Pathetic Grabban misses great chance sums up the season — JonnyOz (@JonnyOz3) March 20, 2021

Bong rubbish

Grabban rubbish

No shots on target

No taking the game to Brentford

Zero intent Marks out of 5? — Simon Evans 🏃🏻‍♂️✈️☀️ (@IamSimonEvans) March 20, 2021

Largely a positive half. Just Grenade Bong costing us. Again. Ivan Toney has targeted him. Just poor decision making/quality in the final 3rd costing us. Grabban missing an absolute sitter again. Mighten bright. Midfield 3 look good. Another good half from Christie.#NFFC — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) March 20, 2021

Bong can’t defend and grabban can’t score. Doing well with 9 men tho 👍 — Simon Coll (@CollSimon) March 20, 2021

Grabban is so poor I swear him and bong could play better if they swapped positions! — Mark Sanders (@Sanders_Number1) March 20, 2021

#NFFC actually playing alright. Bong and Grabban though…. — Shaun (@aryan86) March 20, 2021