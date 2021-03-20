Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 at Brentford in the Championship this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest headed to Brentford hoping to end a run of five games without a win in the Championship, but it was the Bees who found themselves in front at the break.

Ivan Toney scored from the spot to put Thomas Frank’s side ahead and in 3rd-place of the table, but Filip Krovinovic netted his first Forest goal after the hour-mark to put Forest back on level terms.

Forest held out well in the second-half to claim an important point on the road, which moves them up a place into 17th going into today’s 3pm kick-offs.

There were some mixed performances from Chris Hughton’s side today, two of them being Gaeten Bong and Lewis Grabban.

The pair started but were the first two players to be brought off in the second-half, and plenty of fans felt they under-performed today.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about the pair’s performance today: