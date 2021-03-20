Gordon Taylor had been the PFA’s chief executive since 1981 – a run of 40 years.

However, according to the Daily Mail’s Matt Hughes and Sami Mokbel, his replacement for the job is causing a revolt within days of confirmation of his appointment.

The building furore has nothing to do with Maheta Molango getting the job – it’s not aimed at him.

Rather, two of the shortlisted candidates are said to be ready to complain about the whole process of the appointment and how the PFA handled it.

Molango – from Lincoln to Oldham and to controversy

Swiss-born Molango, who has dual Congolese and Italian citizenship, came into English football with a free transfer from SV Wacker Burghausen to Brighton in 2004.

He scored a single goal in six games with the Seagulls across his time at the club. He featured in a loan deal out from Brighton to Lincoln City between Aug-Dec 2005.

His time with the Imps saw him make 10 appearances without troubling the scorers. A return to the south coast club saw him again on loan to Spanish side UB Conquense before a 2006 free transfer to Oldham Athletic (five games/one goal).

His last experience in English football was a move to Wrexham (2007 – three games) and then to Grays Athletic (2008).

He retired in 2015 with Spanish lower-tier side Unión Adarve – five years after joining them from FC Villaneuva.

Growing furore at PFA decision

The Daily Mail’s Thomas and Mokbel write that the decision by the PFA to appoint Molango “is being challenged” and they say this is evidence of an “outbreak of infighting at the player’s union.”

Citing what they have learned from ‘sources’, Thomas and Mokbel go on to state that “two of the four other shortlisted candidates are submitting formal complaints” about the process of recruitment arguing that it was neither open nor transparent.

The nature of these complaints, writes the Daily Mail duo, centres around the presence of John Mousinho who they write “was supposed to step away from the process” after an advisory panel had been appointed.

That didn’t happen, which has led to the growing furore unfolding at the PFA. Four days in the job and already there is uproar from the decision to appoint Molango as the new PFA CEO.

One thing is clear – Maheta Molango’s return to English football hasn’t been as gentle as the last time he was involved on these shores

