Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said he is “looking forward” to welcoming loaned out starlet Liam Gordon back to the first-team next season.

The 21-year-old left-back has been on with former club Dagenham and Redbridge since December.

Gordon fell down the pecking order with Bolton Wanderers after a stint in the starting 11 in the early stages of the campaign. He played in 15 games for the Trotters, starting in their first three League Two games.

Since linking up with the Daggers, Gordon has thoroughly impressed in the National League. Featuring on the left-hand side as a left-back or wing-back, the Bolton loanee has featured in 13 league games, netting three goals in the process.

Now, with a good loan stint under his belt, it seems Gordon is set for another first-team chance next season.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said he is “looking forward” to having him back after a pleaisng loan stint. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m really pleased with him. I’ve kept a keen eye on Liam and what he has been doing and that’s the benefit of having someone go out on loan. He’s a great example.

“He went out as a young player, got more experience, he is doing the things he learned here and we have asked him to do – get forward, score goals from that full-back position.

“Liam is doing really well and we’re looking forward to having him back next season.”

With Bolton Wanderers loan men Declan John and Ben Jackson returning to their parent clubs at the end of the season, the path has been laid out for Gordon to make his way back into the senior side.

