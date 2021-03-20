Middlesbrough take on Milwall at The Den this afternoon where they will be hoping to win their third game in a row in the Championship.

Middlesbrough go into the game just five points outside the top six and a win at Millwall could see them bridge that gap to just two.

Here is the predicted Middlesbrough XI for this afternoon’s visit to The Den.

GK – Marcus Bettinelli

Despite a few shaky moments here and there, Bettinelli has been a solid acquisition this season and is rightfully the club’s number one.

RB – Darnell Fisher

Could be edged out by Djed Spence but following Fisher’s performance against his former side Preston in midweek he should keep his place.

CB – Dael Fry

Warnock recently said the youngster wouldn’t be going anywhere so long as he’s in charge. He has been one of the club’s best players this season and will start at Millwall.

CB – Grant Hall

Has been excellent since his return from injury and has formed a good partnership with Fry in recent weeks.

LB – Marc Bola

Boro’s first choice at left-back and should start.

CM – Jonny Howson

The club captain will likely start against Millwall.

CM – Sam Morsy

Was substituted at half-time after being riled up by the Preston players in their last outing, but should come back into the starting eleven this afternoon.

CM – Marcus Tavernier

Was the beneficiary of Morsy’s substitution and scored six minutes after coming on. With McNair potentially out injured, Tavernier should deputise, although Warnock could opt for Saville for stability.

RW – Yannick Bolasie

Had arguably his best game in a Middlesbrough shirt since signing in January against Preston and is slowly getting back to his best.

ST – Ashley Fletcher

Although Chuba Akpom played well at Preston his lack of goals in recent weeks is alarming. If Fletcher is fit, he should play.

LW – Neeskens Kebano

Has been fantastic since arriving on loan from Fulham. Should keep his place over here.