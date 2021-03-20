Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers midfielder Elliott Bennett has said he will be “forever grateful” to Norwich City for their support during his time out injured at Carrow Road.

Rovers face the Canaries this afternoon at Carrow Road and will be determined to bounce back to winning ways.

Tony Mowbray’s side have won just one in their last 11 Championship games, defeating Millwall 2-0. However, they will have to overcome top of the table Norwich City, who are marching on their way back to the Premier League.

One man who has represented both clubs is Blackburn Rovers’ versatile ace Elliott Bennett.

The experienced midfielder spent four and a half years with Norwich before joining Blackburn. In his stint with the Canaries, Bennett clocked up 80 appearances. He spent almost the entire 2013/14 campaign out injured through an ACL injury. Despite the blow, Norwich still offered him a new long-term contract.

Now, ahead of the Carrow Road clash, Bennett has said he will be “forever grateful” for the support he received during his time at Norwich City. Speaking to Blackburn Rovers’ official website, he said:

“Norwich is a massive part of my career and is the second-longest period of time I’ve spent at a club after Rovers.

“I had an injury during my time there, similar to the one Bradley Dack is suffering with at the moment.

“They gave me the security of a three-year deal despite knowing I couldn’t play football for a year. For that, I will be forever grateful to the owners of the club and the manager at the time. They stood by me.”

Injury has kept Bennett out of action for much of the 2020/21 season. He required an ankle operation earlier this campaign, limiting him to only four Championship appearances.

His contract at Ewood Park expires this summer, so it will be interesting to see if Blackburn Rovers look to extend his stay. League One side Shrewsbury Town have been linked with the 32-year-old, so that could be a potential option for the midfielder should he leave Blackburn.