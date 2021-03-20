Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has said the club are having to be cautious with young midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe after a hamstring problem flared up.

The 20-year-old’s involvement has been limited over the course of 2021, featuring in just two Championship games since the turn of the year.

Oakley-Boothe’s two appearances this year have both come off the substitutes bench. The former Spurs youngster made a cameo appearance in Stoke City’s 2-0 loss to Barnsley in February, also playing 35 minutes in a 2-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers earlier this month.

Having been an unused substitute in the Potters’ last two games, Oakley-Boothe looks set to miss out through injury against Derby County on Saturday.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill has provided an update on the midfielder, saying he is suffering from a hamstring problem.

Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, the Northern Irishman said the club will have to be careful as to not aggravate the injury, potentially ruling him out for a longer spell. Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s got a bit of a hamstring problem which has unfortunately flared up.

“If we push him too hard it could aggravate that and put him out for longer than is necessary.”

Across all competitions, Oakley-Boothe has featured in 21 games for Stoke City this season.

Featuring in attacking midfield and on the right-wing as well as his favoured role in central midfield, the youngster played in all five of the Potters’ EFL Cup games, starting three times.