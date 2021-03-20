AFC Wimbledon are yet to open contract talks with any of their players, as per a report by London News Online.

The Dons have a few players who are out of contract at the end of the season, including top scorer Joe Pigott.

He has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season but is currently due to become a free agent this summer.

Pigott, who is 27 years old, has been linked with a move to the Championship with Birmingham City, Derby County and Bristol City said to be keen on him, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Read: Five players Lee Bowyer could sign for Birmingham City this summer

The Dons boss Mark Robinson has said: “No, not at the moment. I was made aware last week of what players’ contracts were and who is due to be up. But there hasn’t been any conversation on that. The players haven’t spoken to me. They are focusing on staying up, which is a positive thing.”

When asked about Pigott, he said: “He’s had some chances and his performances have been excellent. On Tuesday [a 1-1 draw with Wigan] he was excellent. We’ve got to find ways to support him with goals.

“Joe is an excellent footballer. My person opinion is that he is not and out and out targetman. He’s probably a 12 to 14 goals a season man. He has quality link up play. Not only can he get goals, he can get assists – and that is a massive plus as well.”

Read: Bristol City-linked defender has a price tag of £2 million

Pigott has been a key player for Wimbledon since joining them in 2018 and has scored 47 goals in 145 games for them to date. However, it is looking like they will face a real battle to keep him this summer.

Prior to his move to the Dons, he previously had spells with the likes of Charlton Athletic, Southend United, Luton Town and Cambridge United.



Will Pigott be at Wimbledon next season?