As per a report from Bristol Live, Bristol City are putting the finishing touches on a free transfer deal for experienced full-back Danny Simpson.

The former Leicester City and Manchester United defender has been subject of interest from both Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday this week.

Simpson has spent time on trial with the Championship pair as he works towards a return to football. However, with Wednesday opting against offering the right-back a deal, the path was cleared for the Robins to swoop in.

Now, it has been reported that Nigel Pearson’s side are “wrapping up” the signing of Simpson.

According to Bristol Live, Bristol City could have a deal for the 34-year-old completed in the next few days. With finishing touches being put on his contract, the deal looks sweet to be complete pending a medical. Simpson’s switch is set to be seal before the Robins’ clash with Stoke City next week.

With a short-term deal on the cards, the Premier League-winning right-back will be hoping to impress Pearson and co and earn himself a longer term deal at the end of the season.

Simpson will bring a wealth of experience to Pearson’s ranks. After breaking through Manchester United’s youth academy, the Eccles-born ace has gone on to make over 400 career appearances.

Along the way, Simpson has played for a host of top clubs. He has spent time on the books with the likes of Newcastle United, QPR, Leicester City and Huddersfield Town.