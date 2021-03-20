Reports linking Sheffield Wednesday with Portadown’s Luke Wilson are ‘wide of the mark’, claims Examiner Live’s Dom Howson.

Sheffield Wednesday were this week linked with a move for the 21-year-old midfielder. Reports from The Sun via Sheffield Star backed the Owls to move for the Portadown man in the summer, but Howson has put those rumours to bed:

Gather reports linking #SWFC with a summer move for Portadown midfielder Luke Wilson are wide of the mark. 🦉⚽️https://t.co/WsGogHgCMl — Dom Howson (@domhowson) March 20, 2021

It comes as Sheffield Wednesday look set for a summer overhaul. They’ve a number of first-team players now in the final few months of their contracts and unlikely to get an extension with relegation into League One beckoning.

But Sheffield Wednesday have not yet been in contact with Wilson over a potential summer move – Portadown boss Matthew Tipton is quoted as saying:

“The rumours over Luke and Sheffield Wednesday came out of the blue and certainly it is not a case of holding any talks. “It may have been surprising to see transfer links but I’m not surprised that professional clubs are looking at our players.”

The links then look to have nothing in them. Despite that, with Wilson now making Sheffield Wednesday headlines it could spark negotiations, either with the Owls or any other teams who might have now come across his name.

He’s regarded as someone with potential over at Portadown. But Wednesday might have to look elsewhere in the summer with the free and loan markets likely to be utilised after this season.

Darren Moore’s side currently sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table after their midweek draw at home to Huddersfield Town, with 21st-place Birmingham City now pulling nine points clear of the Owls.

They travel to Barnsley this afternoon.