Like an industrial hoover, sides like Chelsea suck up talented youngsters thanks to their extensive scouting network.

However, the number of youngsters going through the system at clubs such as the Blues means that not all these often highly-regarded young players make it to the first-team – or anywhere near.

Like many other ‘big sides’, Chelsea is often a boneyard for these players – those sucked into the system are often spat out at the other end.

Marc Guehi isn’t one of those.

Chelsea starlet Guehi starring at Swansea

20-year-old Guehi was born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. However, he came to England when he was a baby and has been on Chelsea’s books since he was a schoolboy.

Alongside marching up the age groups at Stamford Bridge, Guehi has also starred for England at all age-group levels – winning a World Cup as an Under-17.

His potential has earned him just two appearances for Chelsea’s first team – both coming in the Carabao Cup in 2019.

Guehi has potential, though, and that has seen him entrusted to Steve Cooper in two loan spells at Swansea City.

The Chelsea starlet is currently out injured with a groin issue. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel with Swans boss Cooper saying that Guehi is back in light training.

He’s also catching the eye during his second spell at the Liberty Stadium. He’s made 31 appearances for the Welsh outfit as they continue to push for promotion.

The Swans sit in 3rd place in the Sky Bet Championship table but, according to The Athletic’s Liam Twomey and Stuart James, Guehi has his sights set higher.

Chelsea starlet starring with Swans but eyes trained higher

The Athletic’s Twomey and James write that Guehi is eyeing his time at Chelsea carefully. He has two seasons left of his current deal – one definite and another in the form of a likely taken-up extension.

Yet, they also go on to write, “Guehi plans to play Premier League football next season.” They add that the Blues are likely to want a new deal agreed upon before sanctioning a further loan away from the Bridge.

Should he be passed fit for today’s South Wales derby with Cardiff, it would be his 50th game in Swansea colours.

Yet, with his insistence that he is wanting to play Premier League football next season, it is up to Swansea to gain promotion if they want to be in the running for a third Guehi loan spell.

Biographical details for Marc Guehi derived from his player profile page on the Transfermarkt website.

Will Swansea City be able to maintain form and gain a Premier League promotion?