Sheffield Wednesday make the short journey across South Yorkshire to face Barnsley today, where Darren Moore will go in search of his first win as Owls boss.

Moore did get his first point on the board at home to Huddersfield Town last time out. It was another game where Wednesday had taken the lead, only to go on and lose it before full-time.

They remain in 23rd-place of the table – now nine points off safety and having not won in their last eight outings.

Today presents another huge order for Moore and his side – they face a Barnsley side eyeing an unprecedented top-six finish, having gone 10 games unbeaten and winning nine of those.

Barnsley are rampant right now and if Moore is to have any chance of avoiding defeat today, he must make Jordan Rhodes the focal point of his side.

Since the turn of the year, Rhodes has come back into starting contention for the Owls and recently, he’s arguably been their best player.

He provided a brilliant assist for Josh Windass v Huddersfield Town in midweek having given Wednesday the unexpected lead v Norwich City in the match prior to that.

Playing in that lone striker role with the likes of Windass and Kadeem Harris alongside him last time out, Rhodes became the focal point of the Wednesday attack and with Barnsley so direct in their play, Rhodes could be pivotal in giving Wednesday an upper-hand on the counter today.

He’s not blessed with pace. But Rhodes is experienced – he’s got a clever footballing brain on him and once given half-a-chance, he’ll make a good go of it.

If Wednesday have any chance of overcoming Barnsley, and any chance of remaining in the Championship this season, then Moore needs to cater towards Rhodes by putting those pacey players around and in-front of him, and by creating the odd chance for a player who was once a hailed finisher in the Football League.