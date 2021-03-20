Nigel Adkins did a steady job at Hull City under difficult circumstances. 

The new Charlton Athletic boss took over the Tigers in December 2017 and kept them in the Championship that season.

Adkins’ Hull side then finished 13th in the league in his full campaign at the KCOM Stadium.

He then parted company with the East Yorkshire club in June 2019, much to the disappointment of their fans.

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

Hull dropped into League One last season under Grant McCann whilst Adkins took a break from the game.

The former Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Reading and Sheffield United manager has now returned to the dugout with Charlton and they have chosen him at the man to replace Lee Bowyer, who left for his former club Birmingham City earlier this week.

Here is what some Hull fans have been saying on Twitter about his return to a fellow third tier side and possible promotion rival. It is worth noting they play each other on the last day of this season-

Will Adkins be a hit at Charlton?

Yes

No