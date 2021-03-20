Nigel Adkins did a steady job at Hull City under difficult circumstances.

The new Charlton Athletic boss took over the Tigers in December 2017 and kept them in the Championship that season.

Adkins’ Hull side then finished 13th in the league in his full campaign at the KCOM Stadium.

He then parted company with the East Yorkshire club in June 2019, much to the disappointment of their fans.

Hull dropped into League One last season under Grant McCann whilst Adkins took a break from the game.

The former Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Reading and Sheffield United manager has now returned to the dugout with Charlton and they have chosen him at the man to replace Lee Bowyer, who left for his former club Birmingham City earlier this week.

Here is what some Hull fans have been saying on Twitter about his return to a fellow third tier side and possible promotion rival. It is worth noting they play each other on the last day of this season-

A good appointment from #CAFC. Adkins did well at #HCAFC given his limited resources. https://t.co/XghHMmyskG — Aiden Beswick (@ABeswickSport) March 18, 2021

I think you really appreciate what a top job Adkins did at #hcafc when you look back and compare to now. Good luck @TheNigelAdkins — AndreWWWWW Marsters-Haining (@TheMarsters) March 18, 2021

Had a feeling he might go for this one — Ben (@evocentric) March 18, 2021

Good to see Nigel Adkins back in the game. Wish him good luck at Charlton, just not against us! #hcafc — Hull Transfers (@HullTransfers) March 18, 2021

Can't wait to miss out on promotion on the final day against Nigel Adkins' Charlton #hcafc — Nathaniel 🧡🖤 (@NathanielWhitto) March 18, 2021

Charlton and Nigel Adkins last match of the season for Hull City ?! How ironic. — Mike Ulyatt (@mikeulyatt1) March 18, 2021

Will Adkins be a hit at Charlton?