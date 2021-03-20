Sheffield Star have hinted that Sheffield Wednesday’s Joel Pelupessy is in talks with clubs outside of England, with regards to a pre-contract deal.

There’s been fewer names as contested as Pelupessy this season. The Dutchman has made 28 Championship appearances for the club and has often been the first to come under scrutiny when things have gone wrong.

Now in the final few months of his Wednesday contract, fans have reacted largely positively to the news that he might be sealing a summer move away from the club.

READ: Sheffield Wednesday injury latest ahead of Barnsley clash

Even with relegation into League One looming, fans aren’t too keen on seeing Pelupessy playing for the club next season and after the season-long criticism that he’s endured, it’s hard to see the midfielder wanting to stay.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans took to Twitter to have their say on the 27-years-old likely departure this summer, and here’s what some of them had to say: