Sheffield Star have hinted that Sheffield Wednesday’s Joel Pelupessy is in talks with clubs outside of England, with regards to a pre-contract deal.

There’s been fewer names as contested as Pelupessy this season. The Dutchman has made 28 Championship appearances for the club and has often been the first to come under scrutiny when things have gone wrong.

Now in the final few months of his Wednesday contract, fans have reacted largely positively to the news that he might be sealing a summer move away from the club.

Even with relegation into League One looming, fans aren’t too keen on seeing Pelupessy playing for the club next season and after the season-long criticism that he’s endured, it’s hard to see the midfielder wanting to stay.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans took to Twitter to have their say on the 27-years-old likely departure this summer, and here’s what some of them had to say:

Please please don't let this be a wind up and forget the option.. GET RID — Andrew Sheppard (@fevowl) March 19, 2021

If he signed another contract at SWFC that’s me done !! — Phil Dimelow (@dimelowphil) March 20, 2021

Just sign for anyone joey but please not us — Jeremy (@Jeremyswinerd) March 20, 2021

Let me know when he needs picking up and hopefully we will be able to have mass street parties by then. Monk spotted something in him though 😀 — Martin Acko (@moscowowls) March 19, 2021

I will genuinely be more upset if we keep any of this current squad in league one. Wages are too high, effort is too low. — Andrew Gardner (@AndyJGard) March 19, 2021