Former Football League defender Jack Hendry has opened talks over a permanent move to KV Oostende, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Scotland international has impressed on loan in Belgium this season from Celtic.

Hendry, who is 25 years old, is a familiar face to fans of Wigan Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons having had spells in the past with the League One trio.

He now plays his football overseas and could be poised to secure a permanent move to Oostende this summer. Former Luton Town and Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan also plays for them these days.



Wigan signed Hendry in 2015 as a youngster from Partick Thistle and he played three times for the Latics in his first season as they gained promotion from the third tier under Gary Caldwell.

They loaned him out to Shrewsbury Town during that campaign and he played six times for the Shrews before heading back to the DW Stadium that summer.

Hendry was on the move again in the season after and linked up with MK Dons on loan. He made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Dons before leaving Wigan on a permanent basis to join Dundee.



The defender earned a move to Celtic in January 2018 and has been on the books of the Glasgow side since then. He had a loan spell in Australia with Melbourne City last year before joining Oostende in July.



The Pro League side are now trying to sort out a deal for him to join for good.