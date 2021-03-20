Birmingham City travel to Watford in the Championship today, in what is Lee Bowyer’s second game in charge of Blues.

The former Charlton Athletic boss got off to a winning start in the Birmingham City dugout in midweek, beating play-off hopefuls Reading 2-1 at St Andrew’s.

Today, he faces another top-six opponent in Watford – the Hornets currently sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table after a run of eight wins in their last nine.

It’s another huge ask for Blues to take anything from Watford today. But after their fighting performance v Reading, they’ll feel as though anything is possible with Bowyer behind the wheel.

Despite claiming the three points in midweek, Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge came under the spotlight – he’s made some big saves this season but lately, he’s been making some more costly mistakes and fans are starting to bring him into question.

With the club in such a perilous position sitting just above the bottom three, can Bowyer afford to keep Etheridge in that no.1 spot when he’s making these errors so consistently?

It’d be a bold statement to drop Etheridge and it remains unlikely whatever their league position, but one name who management could consider is Andres Prieto.

The former Real Madrid keeper came in over summer. He’s yet to make his league debut for the club but in a couple of domestic cup appearances, he’s looked a largely positive signing, and has also shown that he’s a keeper who is confident of playing out from the back.

It remains unlikely that Bowyer will drop Etheridge in only his second game in charge but, if the Filipino continues to prove inconsistent and costly between the sticks then Bowyer will have no choice but to consider other options – and that decision might yet come before the end of this season.