Aberdeen want to sign Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Dons are keen on signing the Scotland international despite currently not having a manager.

Gallagher, who is 30 years old, is also a wanted man down the border with clubs in the Championship linked over recent months. The Glasgow Evening Times suggested Cardiff City and QPR were interested in the January transfer window, whilst the Daily Record named Blackburn Rovers as possible suitors.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent.

Gallagher started his career at Celtic and rose up through the youth ranks there but never made a senior appearance for the Hoops. He had to drop into the Scottish lower league for spells at Stanraer and Clyde before joining Dundee.

He spent two years with the Dark Blues before Livingston came calling in 2014. He then stayed with the Lions for five seasons and played 166 games for them.

Motherwell signed him in April 2019 but they could lose him in the near future with his contract running down in the summer. He has played 66 times for the Well so far in his career.

Aberdeen want him to stay in Scotland this summer but could Gallagher be tempted by a move to England? QPR, Blackburn and Cardiff may hope so.

Will Gallagher move to the Championship?