Barnsley will be looking to extend their impressive run of form this afternoon against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Tykes welcome their Yorkshire rivals to Oakwell this afternoon as they aim to continue their promotion push.

Valerien Ismael’s side are unbeaten in their last 12 games in the Championship, winning nine of them.

They are currently sat in 5th place in the league table and are five points inside the Play-Offs.

Struggling Owls…

Sheffield Wednesday make the short trip to Barnsley this afternoon in serious danger of relegation. Darren Moore’s side are nine points from safety and are staring down the barrel of League One football next season unless they can produce a late survival charge.

Barnsley have been the in-form team in the division over recent times and the Owls are up against it today.

‘Very good position’…

The Tykes defender Michael Sollbauer has said, as per their official club website: “It’s been a crazy turnaround, what happened in the last couple of months. Last season, we fought against relegation and, at the moment, we’re in a very good position.

“It think it was very helpful, what happened last season, to be fair. What we all went through, the whole club, the whole staff, the players, this helped us a lot – especially this season – we grew together and this is, for sure, one reason why this team is a good group and this is helpful for the moment.”

Boost…

Barnsley have received a boost with Alex Mowatt’s red card against Wycombe Wanderers being overturned.

Line-up…

Here is a predicted line-up for the Tykes-

Brad Collins, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Dominik Freiser, Cauley Woodrow, Daryl Dike.



Who will win?