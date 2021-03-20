QPR travel to Reading in the Championship today, in another crucial match for both sides.

For Reading, they’ll be wanting to keep their top-six hopes alive with the visit of an in-form QPR side today, who’ll have distant hopes of a top-six finish on their minds too.

They head to Berkshire on the back on three wins in four – the last being a 3-2 comeback win at home to Millwall in midweek.

Mark Warburton’s side went into half-time 2-0 down but fought hard to claw back three goals in the second-half and claim the win.

It was an inspired performance from the Rs. But Geoff Cameron had a bad day and, despite those stats that most QPR fans are well aware of, Warburton must consider the 35-year-old’s position in the side.

43 points is QPR's best tally after 33 games since relegation in 2015. Progress. We picked up our first points without Geoff Cameron since September 2019 – breaking a run of 10 straight defeats without him 10th clean sheet of the season 5th away win of the season #QPR — Hoops & Dreams (@HoopsDreams_QPR) March 6, 2021

I see where you are coming from. Since 2018-19, QPR fare better with Cameron playing (win rate of 39%) than without him (win rate of 26%). However, I prefer him as one of the three CBs rather than in CM. We have better defensive midfield options now in Field/Ball. — Jack Supple (@JTSupple) March 18, 2021

With Cameron in defence, QPR have a slightly better win percentage. But last time out, Cameron played in midfield with Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet and Jordy de Wijs leading the back-line.

Those three have become three of QPR fans’ favoured players this season and it’s seemingly left Cameron, and Warburton in a tough position.

Warburton witnesses first-hand how much better his side seem to perform with Cameron in the equation but the fact is that QPR have moved on with the addition of de Wijs in January, and with Sam Fied and Stefan Johansen giving extra cover in midfield too.

Cameron, as well as he’s served QPR in the last two-and-a-half seasons is coming to the end of his career. This QPR side is adapting without him and Warburton needs to face the facts that he has better options to partner Johansen in midfield.

Given Reading’s form this season, his only other option is Dom Ball who’s proved equally contested at times this season but offers a lot more energy than Cameron.

Field could be another option, but he’s a very similar kind of player to Johansen and so Ball remains the better option to come into midfield today.

It’ll be interesting to see how Warburton amends his side after that first-half display v Millwall, if at all today.