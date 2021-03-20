It has been a hectic week at Charlton Athletic and they will be looking forward to this afternoon’s clash against AFC Wimbledon.

The Addicks travel to Plough Lane on the back of their 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers in midweek.

Today will be Nigel Adkins’ first game in charge of the London club and he will be eager to start with a win.

Eyeing fourth League One promotion…

He has replaced Lee Bowyer, who departed for his former club Birmingham City, and knows what it takes to get promoted out of League One.

Adkins has gained promotion to the Championship three times as a manager before, twice with Scunthorpe United and once with Southampton.

He has also managed the likes of Sheffield United, Reading and Hull City in the past and is excited for a new chapter at Charlton.

‘Exciting opportunity’…

He has told their official club website: “It’s a really exciting opportunity for me – something that has happened very quickly,” admitted Adkins.

“I had a conversation with Thomas and he highlighted where he wants this club to go. It’s an exciting and long-term vision. We all know in football, it’s a challenge. Getting to the Premier League is something that we all want and something that I have done before. I want to achieve that again.”

Two out…

Charlton will be without long-term absentee Ryan Inniss today, whilst Adam Matthews is also side lined.

Line-up…

Here is a predicted line-up for Adkins’ first game-

Ben Amos, Chris Gunter, Akin Famewo, Jason Pearce, Ian Maatsen, Andrew Shinnie, Jake Forster-Caskey, Darren Pratley, Liam Millar, Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke.

