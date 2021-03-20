According to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy is attracting interest from Championship rivals, as well as clubs from Europe.

The 27-year-old midfielder could be on his way out of Hillsborough in the summer transfer window.

Pelupessy’s contract with Sheffield Wednesday is set to expire at the end of the season and an agreement over a new deal is yet to be reached. Now, it has been revealed that his situation is attracting interest from elsewhere.

The Sheffield Star has said a host of club are keeping tabs on the Dutchman’s situation.

Some of Wednesday’s Championship rivals are said to be showing interest, as are clubs from Europe. Holland and Turkey are mentioned as countries that could be potential destinations for Pelupessy.

The report adds that there have been “conversations” with clubs outside of England over a potential pre-contract agreement. A stay with the Owls is also still a possibility as he weights up his future beyond the end of this campaign.

Pelupessy has featured frequently for Sheffield Wednesday over the course of this season.

The defensive midfielder has notched up 33 appearances across all competitions, taking him to 109 in a Wednesday shirt since joining in January 2018. In the process, the former FC Twente ace has chipped in with one goal and three assists.

