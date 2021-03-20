According to Lancs Live, Premier League side Burnley will not be looking to offer Blackburn Rovers midfielder Stefan Mols a deal after he spent trial on loan with the Clarets.

It was revealed earlier this month that the Turf Moor club were keeping tabs on Mols, who could become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Spaniard linked up with Burnley on trial as he weighs up his options ahead of the summer window. Mols’ contract with Blackburn Rovers is expiring and with only one senior appearance under his belt, a stay is looking unlikely.

Now, an update on Burnley’s stance regarding a potential deal for Mols has emerged.

As per a report from Lancs Live, Sean Dyche’s side will not be looking to follow up the midfielder’s trial period with a contract offer. Upon the end of his trial, Mols has linked up with Billy Barr’s U23s side once again.

The central midfielder had been lined up with a loan move away from Ewood Park in January. However, a switch failed to materialise and Mols remained with the Lancashire outfit’s U23s.

Mols has been a fixture in Blackburn’s U23s side since making his way through their youth ranks. The former Intercity FC loan man has netted six goals and laid on seven assists in 66 games for the club’s second-string side.

With a move to Burnley off the cards and a stay with Blackburn looking unlikely, it awaits to be seen hoe Mols’ situation pans out in recent months.