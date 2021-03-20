Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has revealed the club have turned down emergency loan bids for goalkeeper Joe Bursik.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper has been in and around the senior picture with the Potters during the 2020/21 campaign.

Bursik looked set to spend time out on loan with Doncaster Rovers, agreeing a season-long loan last summer. However, injury problems forced parent club Stoke City to recall the youngster, bringing him into the starting 11.

Following a 15-game run in the starting 11, Bursik has not made a Championship appearance for Stoke since January 22nd. He featured in four matchday squads after that date but has been out of the squad for a month.

Now, it has been revealed that Michael O’Neill’s side have turned down emergency loan bids for Bursik.

The England youth international was subject of enquiries from other clubs, but O’Neill has told Stoke on Trent Live that the moves have not been “suitable”. Here’s what he had to say:

“Joe was out on loan and the plan was for him to stay on loan in League One. That plan changed because of both senior goalkeepers getting injured. Joe came back and did very well.

“By the time we had three goalkeepers again the January window had closed so he didn’t have the option of going out on loan again, other than as an emergency loan.

“There have been clubs who have inquired for that but we don’t think they have been suitable.”

With Bursik out of the squad, Angus Gunn and Adam Davies have been competing for the number one shirt.

Southampton loan man Gunn has played in 10 of the Potters’ last 11, with Davies featuring in between the sticks in Stoke’s midweek draw with Cardiff City.