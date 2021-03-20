According to the Manchester Evening News, Bolton Wanderers’ stance over a potential deal for ex-QPR and Sunderland defender Joel Lynch has not changed, with no fresh developments emerging.

The experienced defender has spent time on trial with both Bolton Wanderers and Southend United in recent months as he continues his hunt for a new club.

Lynch has been a free agent since last summer when it was confirmed Sunderland would not be renewing his contract at the Stadium of Light.

The Shrimpers opted against offering the Wales international a deal, with financial reasons cited. As for Bolton, they said they had a decision to make when it was confirmed Lynch’s trial had come to an end.

Now, an update on the Trotters’ stance over a potential deal has emerged.

As per a report from the Manchester Evening News, Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said there is “no change” regarding Lynch’s situation. With a decision seemingly yet to be made, it awaits to be seen if the centre-back looks for a new club elsewhere or if Bolton look to offer him a permanent contract.

Lynch, 33, has amassed bags of Football League experience over the course of his career. He has enjoyed notable stints with Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and QPR, notching up over 400 career appearances.

With the Rs, Lynch netted seven goals and laid on two assists in 95 appearances. He spent three years with the West London club before joining Sunderland in 2019. The Eastbourne-born ace’s time with the Black Cats lasted a year, playing in 21 games for the club.